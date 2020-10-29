'Sh*t is Real': Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Coronavirus

In a Wednesday sneak peek clip of the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Khloe complained in a hoarse voice of vomiting, coughing, hot and cold flashes, a headache and a fever.

36-year-old American TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," the bedridden reality show star said in the teaser of an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which was filmed several months ago.

Kardashian went on to say that her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, the "craizest" headaches along with hot and cold flashes. She also complained about experiencing a burning sensation in her chest while coughing.

"Let me tell you, that sh*t is real, but we're all gonna get through this. If we follow orders and listen, we're all gonna be okay," Khloe continued.

Prior to Khloe's revelation, the video featured her sister, Kim Kardashian, who said that the entire family was "anxiously awaiting the results for Kloe to see" if she has COVID-19 or not.

"My gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick, and that really scares me for her because I can tell that she's now getting scared," Kim said.

The news of Khloe's COVID diagnosis comes amid a scandal over Kim's 40th birthday, as the reality show star was criticised for having a big party on a private island with friends and family amid an ongoing pandemic. Kim later revealed on social media that "after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island".