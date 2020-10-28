Trump Slams Twitter for Censorship as CEO Faces Senate Grilling

Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have long been the subject of Donald Trump's criticism, as the president claims big tech is actively censoring corruption revelations about the son of his Democratic rival as the November election approaches.

President Donald Trump hammered Twitter on Wednesday as its CEO Jack Dorsey — along with Google and Facebook executives — faces a Senate panel grilling over Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides for the shielding of online businesses over content created by their users.

The commander-in-chief tweeted late Wednesday morning as the hearing continues, saying that "Twitter refuses to allow any mention of the Biden corruption story which was carried so well on @TuckerCarlson last night".

He described it as the "biggest story", adding that "Big Tech, together with the Lamestream Media, isn’t allowing a word to be said about it".

​The president followed up with his opinion on the power of Big Tech over information, saying that the USA "doesn’t have Freedom of the Press".

​“Media and Big Tech are not covering Biden Corruption!” he added.

​Trump has also accused social media giants of meddling in the electoral process after they restricted The Post’s articles.

During an interview with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, the president said the tech companies were “trying to protect” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by lying on behalf of his son and “they got caught and that’s turning out to be just as big a story".