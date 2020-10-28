Register
19:38 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Trump departs at the end of a campaign event at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska

    Video: Faulty Shuttle Service at Trump Rally Leaves Hundreds Stranded in Cold, Several Hospitalized

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1c/1080904771_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9fb634163b942114942b82b01ea67992.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010281080904810-video-faulty-shuttle-service-at-trump-rally-leaves-hundreds-stranded-in-cold-several-hospitalized/

    Hundreds of US President Donald Trump’s supporters found themselves stranded and forced to endure freezing temperatures for hours following the conclusion of the president’s rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday due to a lack of shuttle buses.

    The US president wrapped his outdoor rally and departed Omaha’s Eppley Airfield via Air Force One around 9:00 p.m. local time on October 27. While attendees received shuttle bus rides from their vehicles to the airfield, it quickly became apparent that transportation services had hit a snag after the event.

    Video footage published on social media by Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul shows an extremely long line of supporters still waiting for a bus at 10:15 p.m. local time.

    “Some just gave up and walked from the airfield, back to wherever they parked,” he noted. “It was about 32° [Fahrenheit] out at the time. Many had already spent hours outside as they waited for POTUS to arrive.”

    Some 30 attendees were “contacted for medical reasons,” and at least seven individuals were transported to a local hospital, the Omaha Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

    The Omaha Scanner provided updates on the situation throughout the night and, at one point, claimed local authorities “located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status.”

    According to the account, 20 empty shuttles were stuck in the “South Economy parking lot” due to heavy traffic. Spotty cell service also hindered police communications.

    The Omaha Scanner was eventually able to confirm the event site was virtually cleared around 12:39 a.m. local time Wednesday.

    "Is there any place you would rather be than a Trump rally on about a 10-degree [Fahrenheit] evening? ... It's cold out here, but that's OK," Trump said amid the crowd’s “lock him up” chants referencing Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden.

    “President Trump loves his supporters and was thrilled to visit Omaha last night. Despite the cold, tens of thousands of people showed up for his rally. Because of the sheer size of the crowd, we deployed 40 shuttle buses – double the normal allotment – but local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays,” claimed Samantha Zager, the spokesperson for the Trump reelection campaign, in a statement provided to The Hill.

    “At the guest departure location, we had tents, heaters, generators, hot cocoa, and handwarmers available for guests. We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events, and we care about their safety.”

    Trump claimed Tuesday that some 29,000 supporters were in attendance. However, Omaha Airport Authority Chief of Police Tim Conahan said around 21,000 individuals were screened, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

    Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt slammed Trump as a “con man” while commenting on the situation via Twitter.

    “Supporters of the President were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out. It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight.”

    Related:

    Photo: Trump Campaign Denies Hiring Armed Guards Seen at Florida Voting Location
    Video: US Navy Aircraft Crashes into Alabama House, Two Pilots Killed
    Lawmakers, Telecom Operators Warn Trump Administration Against Nationalized 5G Network
    US Appeals Court Upholds Injunction Blocking WeChat Ban
    Survey of American Voters Reveals Widespread Distrust in Elected Officials
    Tags:
    Trump supporters, US Election 2020, hypothermia, cold weather, Donald Trump, Nebraska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse