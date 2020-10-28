Register
19:38 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of Proud Boys group attend a rally in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 26, 2020

    Battleground States at 'High Risk' of Militia Violence Before and After US Election, Study Warns

    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080856106_0:0:2807:1579_1200x675_80_0_0_8362d0bc6ad18769fbc7b7a2aad4bfed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010281080904127-battleground-states-at-high-risk-of-militia-violence-before-and-after-us-election-study-warns/

    With just six days to go before the United States Presidential Election between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, there are fears of eruptions of violence across the country regardless of the result.

    Five states are facing a high risk of election-related armed violence from militia groups, a study released last week has warned.

    The report, entitled 'Standing By: Right-Wing Militia Groups and the U.S. Election' was released last Wednesday by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) in collaboration with MilitiaWatch. It cites Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to be at high risk of increased militia activity in the lead-up and following the 3 November election. 

    The joint effort cautions that militias may be active in capitals, surrounding towns, medium-population cities, and suburban areas with centralized zones.

    North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, California, and New Mexico are currently at a moderate risk of experiencing militia activity.

    “Militia groups and other armed non-state actors pose a serious threat to the safety and security of American voters”, the study claims.
    “Throughout the summer and leading up to the general election, these groups have become more assertive, with activities ranging from intervening in protests to organizing kidnapping plots targeting elected officials".

    The organisations are prepped for both urban and rural combat, use propaganda, and work as “security operations” for online and real-life events. 

    “There is an increasing narrative and trend that groups are organizing to ‘supplement’ the work of law enforcement or to place themselves in a narrowly defined ‘public protection’ role in parallel with police departments of a given locale”, said the report.

    Many of the states named have the president and his Democratic rival neck and neck in polling and will be essential in determining the election outcome.

    ​ACLED spokesman, Sam Jones, told American media on Tuesday saying his organisation and MilitiaWatch have had 80 groups under watch since the beginning of the summer - most of which are right-wing.

    "Still, these risks do not mean that violence is inevitable," Jones said. "Voters should not be intimidated. Rather, we hope people are able to use the data to evaluate their own threat environment and organize locally to stay safe, reduce polarization in their communities and, ultimately, mitigate the risk of violence", Jones said.

    They outline nine militia groups as the “most active” in the US which could take action before and after the election, namely: Three Percenters, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Light Foot Militia, Civilian Defense Force, American Contingency, Patriot Prayer, Boogaloo Bois, and People’s Rights.

    Related:

    Biden Rolls Over in Debate as Trump Tells Proud Boys to 'Stand By'
    'We Will Come After You': Threatening Emails From Alleged Proud Boys Urge US Voters to Reelect Trump
    Netizens Troll Biden After He Refers to Proud Boys as 'Poor Boys'
    Tags:
    White Nationalism, Militia, Proud Boys, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse