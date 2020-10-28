Anti-Police Riots Erupt in Brooklyn Over Shooting of Black Man by Officers in Philadelphia - Videos

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday night, which resulted in clashes with local police forces, the New York Post reported.
The protesters vandalised NYPD vehicles, some of them threw objects at the officers at the scene, according to the videos posted on social media.
BREAKING VIDEO: A car in Brooklyn has just run through police officers. At least once officer is injured. More to come. pic.twitter.com/ZgnlErcEpS— ☭ New York Socialist ☭ (@berniebromanny) October 28, 2020
A number of arrests this evening after protests in Brooklyn. Police say some property and vehicle damage. This is at court st & Atlantic Ave @NY1 pic.twitter.com/wvZvW77p6m— Shannan Ferry (@ShannanFerry) October 28, 2020
One of the rioters was seeing torching an American flag as he marched along the street with other protesters.
It wouldn't be a riot if they didn't burn the star-spangled banner! #WalterWallaceJr #nycprotests #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/HwbNzU0mY2 pic.twitter.com/oSL6JNe3nc— Lanier ”Issa” Lewis (@IssaKhari) October 28, 2020
According to the NYPD, multiple arrests reportedly took place on Tuesday evening. Riot police met the rioters on Atlantic Avenue and ordered them to leave, but some refused, which resulted in the confrontation.
Police arrest a man identifying himself as a legal observer.— NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 28, 2020
Most protestors have fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/0H7yBRrd4Q
Mass arrests at the #BrooklynRiots after several stores in the affluent Cobble Hill neighborhood were vandalized...— Lanier ”Issa” Lewis (@IssaKhari) October 28, 2020
(NLG on scene gave me an estimate of 26 arrests. )#WalterWallaceJr #nycprotests #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/HwbNzU0mY2 pic.twitter.com/qRzlCDsKVw
BREAKING IN BROOKLYN: Demonstrators clash with NYPD, driver plows through police line.— LmnNews (@OfficialLmnNews) October 28, 2020
Reports of widespread damage and looting.
Follow @OfficialLmnNews For All Breaking News pic.twitter.com/zt3vPrejd0
All comments
Show new comments (0)