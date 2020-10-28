Police Report Widespread Looting Taking Place Amid Philadelphia Riots

Businesses are being widely looted in Philadelphia, especially in the area of Castor and Aramingo Avenues, amid the ongoing unrest over Wallace's death, Philadelphia police reported on late Tuesday.
The authorities also urged citizens in West Philadelphia, Kensington, Fairhill, North Philly, Fishtown, and Port Richmond to stay at home as the protests have grown violent.
The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) October 28, 2020
*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020
Helicopter footage on Fox29 showed looters taking massive red-coloured boxes, including large screen TV sets, and carts full of goods out of Port Richmond Walmart.
Mass looting of @Walmart store in Philadelphia. This Walmart is just off I-95 in the city’s Port Richmond section at Castor&Aramingo Avenues where @phillypolice say “One thousand people looting stores now in this business area full of strip malls.” @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/b9BFfcc2oE— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020
HAPPENING NOW: Widespread looting in Philadelphia during 2nd night of unrest; Rioters seen clearing out a pharmacy and carrying TVs out of a WalMart— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020
Video via @6abc pic.twitter.com/hBBhDWn3Py
As soon as police arrived, looters were seen dropping stolen goods and leaving the parking lot nearby the store in panic.
Breaking: As @phillypolice show up into @Walmart parking lot, looters drop the large screen televisions they were carrying and run from police leaving the big televisions in big red boxes scattered in the parking lot @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/oUlH7n8xFd— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020
Current state of a Walmart in Philadelphia after looters destroy the store.— LmnNews (@OfficialLmnNews) October 28, 2020
Store manager currently outdoors talking with the police.
Follow @OfficialLmnNews For All Breaking News pic.twitter.com/nbmZ7r0vZC
Foot Locker, Rite Aid, and other stores have also been ransacked.
A Philadelphia Foot Locker was looted clean at the BLM riot. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/GBN3TXc3Vk— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020
BREAKING: looting is taking place all around Philadelphia. This is a five below store being ransacked by black lives matter protesters pic.twitter.com/HyCzERRjOk— TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 28, 2020
