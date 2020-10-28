Trump 2020 Website Hacked, Campaign Now Working With Law Enforcement

The campaign website for President Donald Trump has come under a hacker attack, Tim Murtaugh, the Director of Communications for Trump's re-election campaign, said on Tuesday.
Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 28, 2020
It appears that the site had not been working for some time. According to Tech Crunch, the criminals seized the "About" page of the site and put instead what appears to be a "scam" for collecting cryptocurrency. The hackers said they knew "the origins" of COVID-19 and had compromising data on the US president, claiming that "full access to Trump and relatives" was obtained.
Trump campaign website hacked! https://t.co/V3pKc4D8kf pic.twitter.com/CTCvjGSBqI— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020
The hackers also threatened to release the "compromising facts" whether they get the money, or not.
All comments
Show new comments (0)