Videos: Tear Gas Deployed by Washington, DC, Police Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Demonstrations began Tuesday evening around the MPD's 4th District Station, where a window was broken.
BREAKING: protestors gathered to protest death of Karon Hylton, who was in a fatal collision after police say they tried to stop him for not wearing helmet Sat. His mother was standing outside 4D, demanding to be let in when someone used trash can to smash windows @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/p83q0tJqTu— Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 27, 2020
MPD officers were later seen deploying tear gas and flash-bang grenades against demonstrators.
A Sputnik correspondent on the scene confirmed around 8:40 p.m. local time that officers stationed at the Walmart in the area had cordoned off a portion of Georgia Avenue and "have been periodically unloading flash-bangs and huge plumes of pepper spray."
Tear gas has been deployed at dc 4th district #BlackLivesMatter #dmv #KaronHylton#dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #BLM #HappeningNow #BLMDC#Breakingnews #ACAB #DC #WashingtonDC #Breakingnews #Breaking pic.twitter.com/OSRfOcgsNs— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 28, 2020
This was the See you in about 10 minutes ago as mpd started using flash bangs on protesters #BlackLivesMatter #dmv #KaronHylton#dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #BLM #HappeningNow #BLMDC#Breakingnews #ACAB #DC #WashingtonDC #Breakingnews #Breaking pic.twitter.com/OLvnIAg285— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 28, 2020
MPD launched a flashbang just inches from my face as they unleash a brutal crackdown on DC protesters demanding justice for #KaronHylton pic.twitter.com/rwq5RMZNFh— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) October 28, 2020
The ongoing protests in DC follow a Friday night crash involving a scooter operated by 20-year-old Karon Hylton and a vehicle in Northwest DC's Brightwood Park neighborhood.
Hylton was hospitalized on Friday and later died on Monday.
Citing the MPD, NBC Washington reported officers attempted to stop Hylton around 10:10 p.m. local time on October 23 after they saw him riding an electric scooter without a helmet. He then went down an alley and "collided " with a vehicle near the 700 block of Kennedy Street.
Family members, including Hylton's mother, and others close to the 20-year-old victim are demanding to see the body camera footage from the officers involved in the Friday incident.
Hylton's grieving mother was reportedly one of several civilians maced by MPD officers Tuesday evening.
“You’re defending a building.— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 27, 2020
I’m defending my son!”
Mother of #KaronHylton #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/KvrJfiiApq
“You were knowledgeable about his death & you looked the other way”#KaronHylton #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/bqhYByDztN— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 28, 2020
Hylton's daughter turned 3 months old on Monday, the same day of his death.
All comments
Show new comments (0)