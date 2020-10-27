US Google Searches of 'Can I Change My Vote' Soar Tuesday Morning, Data Reveals 

The trend is strongest in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, the data shows.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump noticed the trending topic and in a statement via Twitter said US voters must be wanting to change their votes in favour of him. He encouraged US voters to change their vote if it is allowed in their state.
Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020
US voters, under certain conditions, are allowed to change their vote in the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 69 million Americans have cast early votes for the 2020 presidential election, according to data from the US Elections Project.
All comments
Show new comments (0)