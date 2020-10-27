Register
19:33 GMT27 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Judge Amy Coney Barrett, US President Donald Trump's Nominee for Supreme Court, waves during a photo shoot before a meeting with Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo) on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, US, 21 October 2020.

    Why Barrett’s Appointment as Supreme Court Justice Can be Seen as Major Political Victory for Trump

    © AP Photo / Anna Moneymaker/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080849741_0:112:3071:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_39e8886fd226eddddecd857aac8d7bfb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010271080892403-why-barretts-appointment-as-supreme-court-justice-can-be-seen-as-major-political-victory-for-trump/

    On 26 October, the US Senate voted 52-48 along party lines to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. American lawyers have discussed how Barrett's appointment may affect the Trump base and whether it would significantly change the Supreme Court's political leanings.

    Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation has given a 6-3 conservative majority to the bench much to the disappointment of the Democrat leadership which denounced the nomination process as "rushed" and "unprecedented". Later in the day, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office to the court's new and youngest justice.

    Before the event in a rare Sunday session, the Senate's GOP majority voted to limit debate on Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to only 30 hours in order to prevent potential attempts by the Democrats to filibuster the judge's confirmation.

    Trump Delivers on His Election Promise, Again

    "The confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett on 26 October cements Senator Mitch McConnell's place in history as the most effective Senate Majority Leader in a generation, and it hands President Donald Trump a major political victory on the eve of Election Day", says John Plecnik, a professor of law at Cleveland State University.

    By picking Barrett, Donald Trump has yet again delivered on his election promise to nominate more conservative judges to the country's courts. Over four years, Trump has nominated and Senator McConnell has confirmed more than 200 federal judges and three Supreme Court Justices, the professor points out, adding that this will "undoubtedly rally his base to vote for four more years".

    Although Democrats expressed their vocal dissatisfaction with the Senate majority leader's decision to confirm the new conservative justice before the election, one should bear in mind that the very same Democrats "demanded that Justice Scalia's seat be filled immediately and before the election by President Obama", according to Plecnik.

    ​“Today…will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed on Monday.

    ​Democrat vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris even went so far as to condemn the confirmation process as "illegitimate". In response to the statement, McConnell retorted that "legitimacy does not flow from their feelings".

    "It seems unlikely that Democrats would try to impeach and remove the conservative Justices of the Supreme Court, because the impeachment of President Trump went so poorly and was so politically unpopular", Plecnik says. "Even suggesting such an extreme position could decimate their party in the mid-term elections".

    Likewise, the Democrat Party's proposal to increase the number of the Justices on the Supreme Court, a scheme known as "court packing", is very unpopular with voters, he warns.

    Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as President Donald Trump and her husband Jesse Barrett watch on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as President Donald Trump and her husband Jesse Barrett watch on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2020.

    Barrett's Appointment Won't Revolutionise the Court

    Although Amy Coney Barrett's views have been largely shaped by Catholicism, she is likely to swing the Supreme Court only slightly to the right, according to Plecnik, who believes that she will follow the leadership of Chief Justice John Glover Roberts in upholding past precedents and maintaining a very stable base of constitutional law".

    "This may well disappoint conservatives, who want to see a radical change in what has been a very liberal Supreme Court for almost a generation", he remarks.

    Barrett's confirmation is nothing short of a "major success for the American people" deems David E. Kenney, a California lawyer.

    "Justice Barrett will speak softly in the future and swing gently to the right", the lawyer notes. "Recognising that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a legacy of cases as a champion of discrimination on the basis of sex, Justice Amy Coney Barrett has yet to alter, amend, correct, create, define, and set at liberty her innermost aspirations of the heart and the imagining of her mind within the context of the law".

    The Supreme Court will undoubtedly play an important role in case Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the media "by circumstance and happenstance succeed at defrauding the electorate and hijacking the election without triggering insurrection and rebellion", he admits.

    However, apart from the potential vote fraud - as well as the issues of abortion, energy, and healthcare which were repeatedly raised by the Democrats during Barrett's hearings - "the real focus of the Supreme Court will be preserving and protecting the resilience and security of our national and international infrastructure", according to the lawyer.

    ​On Tuesday morning Barrett took her second oath, from Chief Justice Roberts, in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court and is now ready to start her work as a justice. 

    Related:

    US Senate Votes on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination - Video
    Democrats Push 'Expand the Court' Message on Twitter Following Justice Barrett's Confirmation
    Kamala Harris Calls Barrett's Confirmation 'Illegitimate' After Senate Vote
    Tags:
    Amy Coney Barrett, US Supreme Court, Republican Party, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse