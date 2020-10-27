Thirty Police Officers Wounded as Riots Rock Philadelphia After Black Man Killed by Police - Videos

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp stated earlier that a man identified as Walter Wallace, 27, had approached two police officers with a knife and after he refused to drop the weapon, the officers shot him dead.

Philadelphia police announced that 30 officers were wounded, including a 56-year old female officer whose leg was broken when she was hit by a car, in the wake of protests that turned violent overnight on Tuesday.

Street protests and looting engulfed the US city of Philadelphia on Monday after police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old African-American man named Walter Wallace Jr, who approached the officers with a knife, and according to the official statement, refused to drop the weapon.

​​A peaceful demonstration that included members of the Black Lives Matter movement quickly descended into chaos as people were filmed breaking into stores and fighting.

​According to local NBC affiliate, four officers were hit by bricks and had to be taken to a hospital.

​While the races of the officers haven't been confirmed, it's reported that the incident took place in a predominantly black neighbourhood in West Philadelphia.

The Monday protest is just one of many that have been taking place in the US since the killing of black former convict George Floyd by Minnesota police officers in late May.