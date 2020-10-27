Twitter Flags Trump's Claims of Discrepancies in Mail-in Ballots

Twitter had recently stated that it will introduce prompts to US users that preemptively address topics that are likely to be the subject of election misinformation. "These prompts will alert people that they may encounter misinformation, and provide them with credible, factual information on the subject," it said in a statement.

Social media giant Twitter on Monday night blocked a post by US President Donald Trump which claimed big problems and discrepancies with mail-in ballots across the country.

Trump on Monday night took to Twitter to lament “Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd.”

However, the claims were made without any proof being offered.

Minutes after the post, Twitter blocked the tweet by the US President and provided a reason for flagging the post.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process,” read a message attached to Trump’s original tweet.

Twitter also provided a link that directs users to stories that report on the safety and security of mail-in voting.

Ahead of the next month election, Trump has repeatedly slammed mail-in voting ahead of Election Day.

Earlier this month, Trump said the voting method poses a larger threat than China or Russia on the outcome of the election.