Register
23:39 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign of 5G is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020

    Lawmakers, Telecom Operators Warn Trump Administration Against Nationalized 5G Network

    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080578989_0:113:3094:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_45558670ea8e9104a492ec2ac88a3484.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010261080885215-lawmakers-telecom-operators-warn-trump-administration-against-nationalized-5g-network/

    US President Donald Trump’s administration is receiving bipartisan, industrial and internal pushback amid whispers that Mark Meadows, his chief of staff, is spearheading a campaign to fast-track a communications technology firm’s possible government partnership in a nationalized 5G network.

    October 19 concluded the Pentagon’s one-month request for information (RFI) on the acceleration of spectrum sharing and 5G deployment.

    “DOD’s partnership with industry is imperative in this extremely technical and competitive field. What we learn in this effort has potential to benefit the entire nation and keep the US as the global leader of 5G technology for many years to come,” read the US Department of Defense news release issued in mid-September.

    The Hill reported October 26 that Meadows is heading a campaign on behalf of Rivada Networks, which is allegedly the White House’s favored candidate.

    Rumors of the chief of staff’s push to fast-track Rivada into a request for proposal (RFP) regarding nationalized 5G have reportedly left some Trump administration officials concerned.

    However, the Pentagon has not yet decided on whether to issue an RFP on the matter.

    “We hope the RFI provides great insight into the art of the possible. Once the RFI submissions are collected we will analyze the concepts and evaluate the potential solutions for feasibility. At this time it is too early to tell if an RFP will follow anytime in the future,” a Pentagon spokesperson told The Hill.

    Nevertheless, several 5G-related warnings have been issued by various lawmakers and entities.

    "Such an action would be at odds with more than a century of private sector led innovation and investment in communications networks, have a chilling effect on the entire broadband sector, and jeopardize American leadership in the global digital economy," read a joint letter to the White House authored by the NCTA-The Internet & Television Association and a collection of other cable and telecom broadband operator groups.

    Likewise, a letter from Sen. John Thune (R-SD) argued, “Nationalizing 5G and experimenting with untested models for 5G deployment is not the way the United States will win the 5G race.”

    “We strongly urge you to remain on the free-market path you have articulated, a path that will enable the United States to win the global 5G race,” said the letter, which was signed by Thune and 18 other Republican senators.

    Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA), who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, also responded to the idea of a nationalized 5G network owned and operated by the US government, calling it a “very bad idea that raises serious legal concerns.”

    “Instead, we should be reinforcing our support for policies that allow American innovators to move communications technology forward,” she suggested.

    Rivada has denied that it is vying for an RFP regarding a nationalized network.

    “For the vast majority of its needs, DoD does not need to own or operate 5G networks itself in order to use and benefit from them. As long as DoD can access the capacity it needs when and where it needs it, and can pre-empt commercial access to the spectrum when needed, it does not need to own or operate a nationwide network itself. And in fact, owning a nationwide network would have numerous disadvantages for DoD,” the company, which retains former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove as a lobbyist, said in an RFI excerpt released October 19.

    “The superior alternative is a network built to commercial scale and with private capital, while being shared with commercial users who are subject to pre-emption by DoD.”

    Related:

    Su-27 Fighter Intercepts French Bombers Over Black Sea - Russian MoD
    Photo: US Navy Veteran Captures Image of ‘Opaque’ UFO Over North Carolina Mountainside
    Hong Kong Reports Dramatic Spike in Deadly Superbug Cases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Court Docs Reveal US Republican State Senate Candidate Booted From School Over KKK Halloween Regalia
    Video: US Navy Aircraft Crashes into Alabama House, Two Pilots Killed
    Tags:
    Mark Meadows, telecommunications, Trump Administration, Donald Trump, 5G network
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse