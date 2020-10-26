Register
20:34 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    ‘Significant Surge’: US States Struggle to Contain COVID-19 as New Cases Spike

    CDC
    US
    Get short URL
    0 81
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689598_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c13b799c598a9c8509cee2ee1d118a29.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010261080883739-significant-surge-us-states-struggle-to-contain-covid-19-as-new-cases-spike/

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported that the US has recorded a total of more than 8.6 million cases of COVID-19, and the virus continues to ravage the nation.

    According to the CDC, there have been more than 224,000 deaths in the US due to COVID-19. A tally by the New York Times shows that at least 339 new coronavirus deaths and over 59,000 new cases were reported in the United States on October 25. 

    Over the last week, there has been an average of around 69,814 cases per day in the US, which marks a 32% increase compared to two weeks earlier. In the last week alone, there have been more than 481,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US, according to a USA Today tally, setting a record for the most cases reported in one week since the pandemic started.

    Several states, including Illinois, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Nebraska and Utah, have seen record numbers of cases in the last week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state’s case activity is very high. Despite this, a three-judge panel in Wisconsin’s Third District ruled 2-1 on Friday to reinstate a temporary injunction blocking an order Governor Tony Evers issued earlier this month to reduce public interaction in an attempt to curb the virus’ spread, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. 

    The state has also opened a field hospital at State Fair Park, which admitted its second patient on Friday. With an average of more than 3,000 cases each day just in the last week in Wisconsin, contact tracers are struggling to keep up, USA Today reported. 

    New Mexico is also seeing a record number of infections and has recorded more than 41,000 total cases of the virus as of Monday.

    Dr. David Pitcher, executive physician for the University of New Mexico Health System, warned residents over the surging cases. 

    “We are in the middle of a relatively significant surge of patients,” Pitcher noted, KRQE reported. “Now more than ever we need to double down on simple measures to help make a difference.”

    As of Monday afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was down by more than 800 points amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the US and ongoing stalemate between politicians regarding a stimulus package to aid Americans and struggling businesses.

    "There continue to be wide swaths of the US economy which simply cannot get back to normal in a worsening pandemic, including travel, leisure, entertainment, restaurants and bricks-and-mortar retailing," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, told NPR on Monday.

    Despite the increase in cases, congressional lawmakers and the White House remain at odds on another economic stimulus bill.

    "The failure of Congress and the administration to agree on a further stimulus package before the election will likely result in more small-business closures and state and local layoffs in the fourth quarter, along with some slowing in consumer spending on the basics," Kelly noted.

    Related:

    Thousands Expected to Gather at ‘Worship Protest’ Against COVID-19 Restrictions
    Democrats Urge Pence Not to Preside Over Senate Tuesday Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Letter Shows
    Bogus COVID-19 Marshals Luring Britons Into Opening Their Homes Amid Pandemic
    Live Updates: Merkel Reportedly Eyes 'Light Quarantine' Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Germany
    Maduro Says Venezuela Found 100% Effective Medicine Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse