Register
06:49 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary Hillary at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York

    Hillary Clinton Reportedly Slams Republican ‘Cowards’, Longing to ‘Close the Page’ on Donald Trump

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    125
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/27/1079182705_0:0:3019:1698_1200x675_80_0_0_758af49747ac2e67de1abdd5f94c6fe5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010261080877635-hillary-clinton-reportedly-slams-republican-cowards-longing-to-close-the-page-on-donald-trump/

    Hillary Clinton has been lambasting her successful rival in the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump, as allegedly unfit to deal with a plethora of issues America is facing, while endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of the November elections in the US as someone who has been "preparing for this moment his entire life".

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly believes that most Republicans want to see President Donald Trump lose in the upcoming November elections, yet stop short of publicly acknowledging this, writes Axios.
    Clinton, who memorably lost the 2016 presidential election to her Republican rival Donald Trump despite winning a plurality of the popular vote, appeared on the New York Times Opinion podcast “Sway”, to be released Monday.

    FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016

    In it, she denounced most Republicans, who “have been cowards, spineless enablers” of the president throughout his term in office.

    "Most Republicans are going to want to close the page. They want to see him gone as much as we do, but they can't say it publicly," said Clinton.

    Clinton, who conceded the 2016 presidential election to Trump on 9 November after he received the majority in the Electoral College, reportedly claimed she “can’t entertain the idea of [Trump] winning” the 2020 election.

    “It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree… It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions… And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership. And the list goes on,” she said, according to Axios.

    Hillary Clinton was also asked if she would ever say “Lock him up,” in reference to Donald Trump.

    "No, I would never say that... I believe in the rule of law, unlike some of these people," Clinton reportedly responded, adding:

    "I think I live rent-free in his head."

    The remark was made in reference to the “Lock her up” chant that Donald Trump conceived during his 2016 election race against his Democratic challenger, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

    At the time, Trump had alleged that Clinton committed crimes by operating a private email server instead of one protected by the government while working as secretary of state.

    The issue resurfaced amid the 2016 presidential election campaign, with the FBI probing Hillary Clinton for misconduct.

    Eventually, the FBI advised against opening a criminal case against Clinton, describing her actions as "extremely careless".

    The former First Lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee offered her opinion on the current administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that a female president would have managed better.

    "I have no doubt, especially if it were me. I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that," said Clinton.

    Currently, the US has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with more than 8.5 million cases and 225,227 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    With just slightly over a week to go before the elections, national polls and many state surveys show Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, despite polls being tight in a number of battleground states.

    ​The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polls show Biden leading Trump 50 per cent to 48 per cent among likely voters in Florida; Biden ahead of Trump 51 per cent to 47 per cent in North Carolina; and Biden tied with Trump 49-49 in Georgia.

    In an average of recent polls tracked by FiveThirtyEight, as of 25 October, Biden leads in Florida by 2.4 percentage points, and in North Carolina by 2.6 percentage points, but is essentially tied in Georgia.

    In Texas, a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll shows Trump trailing Biden 45 to 48 per cent among likely voters.

    Related:

    Trump Authorizes Declassification of All Docs on 'Russia Hoax', 'Hillary Clinton Email Scandal'
    Beware, Hillary! What Does Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers' Tax Court Win Mean for the Charity?
    'Seriously?' Hillary Clinton's Cryptic Tweet Featuring Old Anti-Trump Tirade Sparks Twitterstorm
    Trump Mocks Obama Backing Hillary Clinton as Ex-POTUS Returns to Campaign Trail
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse