Hillary Clinton Reportedly Slams Republican ‘Cowards’, Longing to ‘Close the Page’ on Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton has been lambasting her successful rival in the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump, as allegedly unfit to deal with a plethora of issues America is facing, while endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of the November elections in the US as someone who has been "preparing for this moment his entire life".

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly believes that most Republicans want to see President Donald Trump lose in the upcoming November elections, yet stop short of publicly acknowledging this, writes Axios.

Clinton, who memorably lost the 2016 presidential election to her Republican rival Donald Trump despite winning a plurality of the popular vote, appeared on the New York Times Opinion podcast “Sway”, to be released Monday.

© REUTERS / Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016

In it, she denounced most Republicans, who “have been cowards, spineless enablers” of the president throughout his term in office.

"Most Republicans are going to want to close the page. They want to see him gone as much as we do, but they can't say it publicly," said Clinton.

Clinton, who conceded the 2016 presidential election to Trump on 9 November after he received the majority in the Electoral College, reportedly claimed she “can’t entertain the idea of [Trump] winning” the 2020 election.

“It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree… It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions… And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership. And the list goes on,” she said, according to Axios.

Hillary Clinton was also asked if she would ever say “Lock him up,” in reference to Donald Trump.

"No, I would never say that... I believe in the rule of law, unlike some of these people," Clinton reportedly responded, adding:

"I think I live rent-free in his head."

The remark was made in reference to the “Lock her up” chant that Donald Trump conceived during his 2016 election race against his Democratic challenger, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

At the time, Trump had alleged that Clinton committed crimes by operating a private email server instead of one protected by the government while working as secretary of state.

The issue resurfaced amid the 2016 presidential election campaign, with the FBI probing Hillary Clinton for misconduct.

Eventually, the FBI advised against opening a criminal case against Clinton, describing her actions as "extremely careless".

The former First Lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee offered her opinion on the current administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that a female president would have managed better.

"I have no doubt, especially if it were me. I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that," said Clinton.

Currently, the US has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with more than 8.5 million cases and 225,227 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With just slightly over a week to go before the elections, national polls and many state surveys show Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, despite polls being tight in a number of battleground states.

​The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polls show Biden leading Trump 50 per cent to 48 per cent among likely voters in Florida; Biden ahead of Trump 51 per cent to 47 per cent in North Carolina; and Biden tied with Trump 49-49 in Georgia.

In an average of recent polls tracked by FiveThirtyEight, as of 25 October, Biden leads in Florida by 2.4 percentage points, and in North Carolina by 2.6 percentage points, but is essentially tied in Georgia.

In Texas, a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll shows Trump trailing Biden 45 to 48 per cent among likely voters.