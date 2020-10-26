‘Counter-Protesters’ Allegedly Attack ‘Jews For Trump’ March in New York City, NYPD Launches Probe

As the United States prepares to hold its 2020 presidential elections in 9 days, in which Republican President Donald Trump is seeking re-election against Democratic candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden, supporters of the two candidates have repeatedly come into contact with each other during rallies.

A “Jews For Trump” parade of vehicles reportedly came under attack as the rally supporting US President Donald Trump traveled the streets of New York City, Fox News reported on Sunday.

The news outlet reported incidents of Trump supporters being attacked by "counter-protesters" in different parts of the Big Apple, including Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Videos shared on social media under the hashtag #JewsForTrump allege attacks against the Jewish Trump supporters' vehicle parade.

The alleged attacks against ‘Jews For Trump’ took various forms, including throwing eggs and stones at cars with pro-Trump flags, yelling expletives, and in some cases, confrontations between rally participants and protesters reportedly turned into chaos.

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

ANTIFA militants attack 'Jews for Trump' parade in Times Square



In response ANTIFA gets completely wrecked



pic.twitter.com/jntWjXMWmi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 25, 2020

Police made several arrests among both pro-Trump rally-goers and anti-Trump protesters.

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan announced on Sunday an investigation into the allegations of attacks against Trump supporters.

“@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard,” Monahan tweeted.

The NYPD department chief shared a video of an incident under investigation, calling on New Yorkers with information about it to reach out to the department. The video shows at least one person throwing stones from a sidewalk overpass down onto passing vehicles flying pro-Trump flags.

.@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. https://t.co/pyqQ2Bfkhb — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea described that such attacks are “very dangerous” and added that there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident please reach out to @NYPDTips.

Very dangerous and lucky that no one was injured. @NYPDDetectives @BrooklynDA https://t.co/w1OmyqvAet — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

