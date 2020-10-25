Donald Trump Congratulates Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders on US-Brokered Ceasefire Agreement

On Sunday, the US State Department published a joint statement of the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan on a new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabalh that will enter into force at 8:00 a.m. local time (4:00 GMT) on October 26.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on a humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh announced earlier in the day.

"Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a cease fire effective at midnight," Trump tweeted. "Many lives will be saved."

The US president highlighted the role of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, and the National Security Council in brokering the deal.

"Proud of my team @SecPompeo & Steve Biegun & @WHNSC for getting the deal done!", Trump wrote.

Earlier in the day, the White House has congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan on reaching a new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said.

"I met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan & Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the White House on Friday and spoke by phone with [Armenian] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan & [Azerbaijani] President Ilham Aliyev yesterday. Congratulations to all of them for agreeing to adhere to the cease fire today. Lives will be saved in both nations," O’Brien said on Twitter on Sunday.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk, consisting of representatives from Russia, France, and the United States, following a meeting in Washington, called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take immediate steps to implement the agreement made in Moscow on 10 October regarding the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The group said that they would meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva on October 29 to discuss the Karabakh conflict settlement.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh intensified on September 27. The sides have accused each other of starting the firing. The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed two ceasefire agreements, but both of them collapsed soon after entering into force.