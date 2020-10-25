Watch New Yorkers Stand in Hours-Long Queues to Cast Early Votes in Presidential Election

Early in-person voting started in New York for the first time, with thousands of people forming massive lines to cast their vote in the elections.
Numerous photos and videos published on social media show long lines of citizens, waiting their turn to put the ballot in the box. The queues snake around streets as people have maintain a certain distance from each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For a ghost town there sure are a lot of people lining up for early voting today in New York City. #boo👻 pic.twitter.com/3ZXXyMAR7G— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) October 24, 2020
La queue interminables d’un bureau de vote anticipé à New York.— alexengwete (@alexengwete) October 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/tZUd9PFRY4
Early voting started today in NYC and the line at my location weaves between and around three blocks.— Nicole Rae (@NicoleRaeGolf) October 24, 2020
Yeah, New York is a “ghost town”... pic.twitter.com/rg3fDl6kS8
One week is left until election day, with the presidential race heating up with each passing day. Trump and his opponent Joe Biden previously clashed in the second and last debate, descussing immigration, the pandemic response, the economy, and other key issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)