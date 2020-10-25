US Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short Tests Positive for COVID-19

US Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease and is currently self-isolating, according to Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley
"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," the vice president's office said in a statement on Saturday.
The office stated that the vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for the virus as of Saturday, adding that Pence "will maintain his schedule" despite the fact that he is "considered a close contact with Mr. Short".
"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," O'Malley read. "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."
