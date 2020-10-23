Register
22:27 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asian giant hornet

    Video: First Nest of Invasive Asian Giant Hornets Finally Located in Washington State

    © CC BY-SA 3.0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/13/1079181320_0:183:1360:948_1200x675_80_0_0_ff1e1d64ffbda256f964f78778dc5c49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010231080864671-video-first-nest-of-invasive-asian-giant-hornets-finally-located-in-washington-state/

    After a protracted search, officials in the US state of Washington have located the first American nest of the Asian giant hornet, an invasive species whose potentially deadly sting and infamous practice of slaughtering honeybee hives has earned it the moniker “murder hornet.”

    The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced on Friday that a week’s worth of searching had finally yielded what entomologists and locals alike had long feared: the Asian giant hornet is building nests in the United States. The officials found one in a tree hollow in Blaine, a town on the US-Canada border.

    ​Officials said a treeborne nest is unusual, since the hornets typically nest in the ground, but it’s not unknown.

    “The successful detection of a nest comes after a WSDA trapper collected two live Asian giant hornets on Oct. 21, caught in a new type of trap the agency had placed in the area,” the WSDA news release states. “Two more hornets, also living, were found in another trap the morning of Oct. 22 when WSDA staff arrived in the area to tag the previously trapped hornets with radio trackers and follow one back to its nest.”

    The WSDA notes the entomologists attached radio tracking devices to three hornets, leading them to the nest on Thursday evening. Officials plan to return on Saturday to eradicate the nest, after the weather improves.

    Blaine was also where the first sighting of an Asian giant hornet in the US was made in December 2019. Since then, roughly 20 insects have been caught, all of them in Whatcom County, where Blaine is located.

    The 2-inch-long insect is the largest of any kind of wasp or hornet and is native to East Asia. Aside from their extremely powerful stings and aggressive demeanor, the so-called “murder hornets” can decimate honeybee hives, using their powerful mandibles to bite the tiny bees in half before feeding them to their larvae. A small group of hornets can massacre an entire honeybee hive in a few hours.

    Related:

    Panic Over ‘Murder Hornets’ Puts Bee Populations at Risk, Experts Say
    ‘Murder Hornet’ Sting Kills 54-Year-Old Spanish Beekeeper
    Photo: Capture of First Male 'Murder Hornet' Shocks US Officials, Spurs Agricultural Concerns
    Tags:
    invasive species, nest, Washington State, Asian Giant Hornet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse