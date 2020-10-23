US Senate Holds Debate on Amy Coney Barrett Nomination for Supreme Court Justice - Video

Watch a debate being held in the US Senate on Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee in Washington, DC. On Thursday, the US Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, setting the stage for a vote by the full chamber next week.
The committee voted 12-0 to advance the nomination, despite a boycott by Democrats, who instead of attending, filled their seats in the chamber with pictures of people impacted by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The Supreme Court is due to hear arguments in a case involving Obamacare on 10 November.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he expects the chamber to hold the final vote to confirm Barrett on 26 October.
