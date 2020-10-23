Dems Going All in? 50 Cent’s Ex Promises to Pay His Taxes if He Withdraws Support for Trump

Earlier this week, the rapper joked that Biden’s plan to raise taxes would turn him into “20 Cent”. The Democratic candidate’s proposal and economic agenda have been harshly criticised in studies, which say that Biden’s plans would cost the average American several thousand dollars per year.

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler has promised to pay his taxes if he withdraws his support for Donald Trump. The argument between the two started after the rapper posted a statement on his social media criticising Joe Biden’s plans to increase taxes, including taxes on the rich. The 45-year-old rapper shared a screenshot from a news broadcast that said New Yorkers earning more than $400,000 could face taxes of up to 62 percent under Biden’s tax plan.

"What the f**k! (vote forTrump) im out", 50 Cent wrote in a post on social media.

Later he again commented on the issue condemning the Democrat’s proposal.

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

Handler immediately reacted to his post by responding: "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend". Then she took to social media again, this time proposing to pay the rapper’s taxes in exchange for him coming to his "senses".

"Hey, f**ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f**ker! Remember?" she wrote on Twitter.

50 Cent responded by telling Handler not to let politics come between them.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

​Earlier this year, the singer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said that the only thing he would want to change in the United States is the country’s tax system. In 2015, Jackson filed for bankruptcy, citing a debt of $36 million.

This is not the first time that Joe Biden’s tax proposal has been criticised. Last week, the Hoover Institution forecast that Biden's economic plan would cost 4.9 million jobs and reduce the annual median income by $6,500. The forecast didn’t take into account all the taxes proposed by the Democrat.

A study by the James Madison Institute also showed that Biden would have to double the taxes on every middle-class American in order to pay for his spending plans.