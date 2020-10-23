Register
13:15 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland

    Trump or Biden? Hollywood Left Divided Over Who Won the Final Presidential Debate

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080821409_0:0:3543:1992_1200x675_80_0_0_aac99d4a1c1e9a1f2917e0bed372393a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010231080860640-trump-or-biden-hollywood-left-divided-over-who-won-the-final-presidential-debate/

    The last presidential debate was a far cry from the first meeting between Trump and Biden, dubbed by the mainstream media and pundits as the worst presidential debate in US history because both politicians constantly interrupted each other and stooped to name-calling and insults.

    The final presidential debate between Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden was dominated by several subjects: the coronavirus outbreak and corruption charges. Trump had to defend his administration's attempts to deal with the disease, which according to John Hopkins University has so far infected 8.4 million people in the United States and killed more than 223,000, while Joe Biden addressed recent reports that he profited from his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China during his tenure as vice president, denying the allegations.

    During and after the debate people rushed to social media to weigh in on the last face-off between Trump and Biden. Hollywood celebrities too decided to speak up on the issue, but it appears they were divided on who won the debate.

    Actress Alyssa Milano, best known for her role in Charmed, spoke about the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that Donald Trump doesn't care whether Americans "live or die".

    ​Actress Kirstie Alley, famous for her role in Star Trek II, praised Trump's performance during the final debate, saying this was "the best" she has ever seen. The Republican, who doesn't mince words when speaking with his opponents, this time debated his rival in a more or less restrained manner, which pundits say scored him extra points and made him look stronger.

    ​Trump's performance, however, did not impress Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, who criticised the president for sending "love letters" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, referring to Trump's attempts to mend relations with Pyongyang and maintaining good relations with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    ​During the debate both politicians clashed over race relations in the United States, with Trump pressing Joe Biden over his support for the 1994 Crime Bill that led to a sharp increase in the number of black Americans being incarcerated. Trump also questioned why Biden didn't do enough to improve race relations in the United States when he was vice president under Barack Obama. "It's all talk but no action with these politicians", Trump said. The Republican's view was shared by black singer and model Kaya Jones, who voiced doubt that Biden will be able to fix the problem if he becomes president.

    ​Singer Uzo Aduba praised Joe Biden's statement during an argument over the coronavirus. Trump blamed blue states (run by Democrats) for stalling negotiations on coronavirus relief. Biden responded with a statement saying he doesn't see blue or red states. "What I see is America – the United States", Biden said.

    ​​Actor James Woods weighed in on the reports about Joe Biden reportedly being involved in his son's business dealings in China and Ukraine, something the Democrat has vehemently denied. The star of Once Upon a Time in America, called the Biden family a vacuum cleaner.

    ​Actor and comedian Billy Eichner, best known for Billy on the Street and his role in Parks and Recreation, contended that Trump's performance during the debate was an "embarrassment".

    ​Meanwhile another actor and comedian Terrence K Williams said he believes the president's performance won him the upcoming election.

    ​Polls show that most Americans have already made up their minds about who they're going to vote for on 3 November, while pundits say that it's unlikely this debate will sway undecided voters.

    Tags:
    corruption, coronavirus, United States, race relations, Joe Biden, presidential debate, Donald Trump, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse