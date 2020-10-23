'As Confused as Joe Biden?' Kamala Harris Claims 220 Million Americans Have Died From COVID-19

Joe Biden's running mate from the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, has made a campaign stop in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In her speech, Senator Harris took a strong stance against the US president and encouraged voters to get out and cast their ballot.
However, what really attracted the attention of those who observed the speech is that Joe Biden's VP pick claimed that 220 million Americans had died from COVID-19 - that is 2/3 of the whole US population, according to 2019 data.
Kamala Harris is starting to get just as confused as Joe Biden.— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2020
She just falsely claimed that 220 million Americans (more than two-thirds of the country) have died in the past few months. pic.twitter.com/BjoOmFMSfG
Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of fatal coronavirus cases has just risen beyond 220,000.
