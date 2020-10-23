As Per Your Request, Joe: Trump Publishes Video Showing Biden Vowing to Eliminate Fracking

US President Donald Trump has posted a video on his Twitter account that shows Democratic hopeful Joe Biden vowing to eliminate fracking and "end fossil fuel" - right after a clip from debates, where the ex-vice president denied he has ever opposed fracking and dared Trump to put any evidence he made anti-fracking statements on his website.
As per your request, Joe... https://t.co/78mzcfLEsF pic.twitter.com/AalVkSfHFi— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020
The US president previously stressed that Biden (as well as his running mate Kamala Harris) had promised to ban the controversial gas extraction method, adding that his Democratic rival's home state of Pennsylvania would "die" without the fracking industry, losing money and jobs.
