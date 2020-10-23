Register
05:28 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the environment during a campaign stop at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida, U.S., September 8, 2020.

    Trump Posts CBS '60 Minutes' Interview Ahead of Channel to Reveal 'Bias, Hatred, and Rudeness'

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    282
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080853471_0:0:2849:1603_1200x675_80_0_0_2390e9589356b9468905e958b4a99d77.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010231080853131-trump-posts-cbs-60-minutes-interview-ahead-of-channel-to-reveal-biashatred-and-rudeness/

    On Tuesday, CBS News journalist Lesley Stahl interviewed US President Donald Trump for the show "60 Minutes". It was scheduled to air on Sunday, alongside another interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who earlier talked to correspondent Norah O'Donnell.

    US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a video of a Tuesday interview with journalist Lesley Stahl for CBS News "60 Minutes" that is set to air on Sunday.

    The nearly 40-minute unedited footage released by Trump was posted to Facebook ahead of the final presidential debate, apparently taken by a member of the White House team, and was intended to, according to the US president, show "bias, hatred, and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS".

    "Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!", Trump wrote, referring to the NBC News moderator of Thursday's presidential debate between him and the Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

    During the interview, which covered the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, recent polls, his campaign plans and priorities, along with some of his claims and rhetoric, Trump repeatedly complained that the questions were "biased". The anchor many times rejected the president's answers, declaring that "60 Minutes could not verify" them.

    "I think we have done a great job with COVID", Trump said of his administration's COVID-19 response, before Stahl interrupted him saying, "Sir, excuse me. Cases are up in about 40 states".

    "Because we do so much testing, the fake news media loves to say, cases are up. The fact is we have done a very good job", Trump replied.

    At another point in the interview, the journalist asked Trump to comment on his recent "plea" to suburban women to "please like me" during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last week. Trump argued that he had "said that in a joking way".

    "Oh I didn't say that. You know, that is so misleading the way you said it. I say jokingly, suburban women you should love me because I'm giving you security and I got rid of the worst regulation", Trump said.

    Over the course of the sit-down, Trump slammed anchor Stahl for not focusing on topics such as the emails purportedly recovered from a laptop alleged to have belonged to Hunter Biden that, if their authenticity is confirmed, would suggest potentially corrupt overseas dealings.

    Trump also talked about allegations of interference by the Obama administration in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Before walking out off the interview, Trump criticised the anchor for opening the sit-down by asking whether he was "ready for some tough questions". The Republican president said that Stahl's opening was "no way to talk" and questioned why she did not ask tough questions to rival Biden.

    The journalist responded that she did not interview the former vice president, as Trump quickly corrected himself, claiming that he had watched "the interview with Joe".

    "I think we have enough. We have enough", Trump said in the video, when he ended the sit-down with the "60 Minutes" journalist, as a production assistant noted that Vice President Mike Pence would join the interview in five minutes.

    Following that, Trump apparently told someone off-camera that he would meet him "in two seconds", before saying to the anchor "see you later" and leaving.

    Later in the day, in response to "the White House's unprecedented decision" to release their own recording of the interview set to air on Sunday, CBS News said in a statement that the stunt "will not deter" its programme from "providing its full, fair, and contextual reporting".

    "The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair, and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades", CBS News noted. "Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend".

    Trump and Democratic candidate Biden held their second and final presidential debate on Thursday, twelve days ahead of the 3 November national election.

    Related:

    Trump and Advisers Consider Firing FBI Director Wray After Presidential Election, Reports Say
    Final Presidential Debate 2020: POTUS Trump, Joe Biden Gearing Up for Last Pre-Vote Showdown
    'I Don't Give a F**k About Vogue': Melania Trump's Reaction to Beyoncé Cover Revealed in Leaked Tape
    Final Trump vs Biden Debate: Rule Changes, Hunter's Emails & Last Battle for Seven Key Swing States
    Trump Mocks Obama Backing Hillary Clinton as Ex-POTUS Returns to Campaign Trail
    Tags:
    bias, CBS News, interview, Donald Trump, US Election, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse