Photos: Fort Bragg’s Twitter Account Was Not Hacked, Lewd Tweets Sent From Administrator

Garrison officials with North Carolina’s Fort Bragg have confirmed that a series of lewd posts issued from the military base’s Twitter account were authored by an administrator and not a hacker, as they initially claimed.

"This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday's incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets," tweeted Col. Joe Buccino, spokesperson for the US Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps, on Wednesday. “Appropriate action is underway.”

Fort Bragg, home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and headquarters of the US Army Special Operations Command, became a trending topic on Wednesday after its official Twitter account was seen replying to another user regarding her OnlyFans profile.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website in which netizens publish exclusive content for their fanbases. The site is primarily used to market amateur adult content.

Someone from Fort Bragg’s social media staff didn’t realize they were logged into the wrong account. Whoops!



(Fort Bragg has since nuked their twitter after seemingly lying about being hacked. DOUBLE WHOOPS!) pic.twitter.com/h5dGUjwiuL — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 21, 2020

Buccino previously asserted the Twitter account had wound up in the hands of a cybercriminal.

“These accounts get hacked. That is the danger of a digital presence," he said, as reported by the Army Times on Wednesday. “We don’t know how the account was [hacked]. It’s possible someone was able to guess the password."

“We reacted quickly and removed the tweets. We’ve changed the password and temporarily taken the account offline,” he added.

Buccino told Military.com in an emailed statement that the account “will be restored in the coming days.”

The author of the tweet has yet to be named, but that did not stop netizens from clowning the individual. In fact, many did not even believe Buccino’s initial claims of a cybercrime.

Fort Bragg Twitter person: Being Hella horny on main



Fort Bragg: pic.twitter.com/68HFjVSbPI — A Black Anarchist Ⓐ 🏴🚩 (@ReggieOrtizJr) October 21, 2020

Toobin, Rudy and now Fort Bragg.

What a week. pic.twitter.com/VtnTVoDJXg — carter 🌹 (@retraCtheJD) October 21, 2020

we now go live to fort bragg pic.twitter.com/DkeWhQlEiE — Awoouu (wolf Howl) (@ZaaackKoootzer) October 21, 2020

At the Court Martial:



JAG: “Did you send the tweets!?”



Fort Bragg PAO: “YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT I DID!!” pic.twitter.com/cQQ4e0WicJ — Ray (@ElRayDeNada) October 21, 2020

Right now at Fort Bragg some 50 year old colonel who's a gruff lifetime military officer is being briefed on what Onlyfans is, and if that doesn't bring a smile to your face idk what else will — Leftist Sadboi (@LeftistSadboi) October 21, 2020

Even the user with the OnlyFans account got in on the roast, pledging to offer a 50% military discount to 18+ subscribers.