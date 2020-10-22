US Senate Panel Votes to Subpoena Twitter, Facebook CEOs Over 'Censorship' of NY Post Reporting

Over the past few days, President Donald Trump have lashed out at Facebook and Twitter over their handling of a report by the New York Post related to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s alleged business ties.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorize its chairman to issue subpoenas that would force the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter to testify at a hearing on what the panel's Republicans described as censorship.

They voted 12-0 to authorize the subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on their "suppression and/or censorship of articles from the New York Post" that alleged about possible corruption on the part of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The move comes after the two social media rushed to limit the spread of the New York Post’s recent bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine-related business dealings.

Several hours after the Post’s story was published last Wednesday, Facebook spokesperson Andrew Stone tweeted that the company would be “reducing its distribution on our platform” while the social media giant’s third-party fact-checkers verified the story was accurate.

“This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review”, Stone noted.

As far as Twitter is concerned, users who attempted to post a link to the Post story were greeted with the error message saying “something went wrong, but don’t fret - let’s give it another shot”.

The Post’s original tweet of the story was removed completely, with Twitter claiming that the nation’s fourth-largest-circulating newspaper had “violated the Twitter rules,” and an attempt by the outlet’s editors to repost the story was totally halted, with a message saying the link “has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful".

In a separate development last Wednesday, Trump's campaign reported that White House Press Secretary Kelly McEnany had her Twitter account locked, with the social networking giant claiming she had posted "hacked material" that "may put people in physical harm or danger, or contains trade secrets”.

