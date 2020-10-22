Register
22 October 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, U.S., October 21, 2020

    Trump Mocks Obama Backing Hillary Clinton as Ex-POTUS Returns to Campaign Trail

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    by
    Earlier this week, former US President Barack Obama started his tour in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, delivering a speech in Philadelphia, in which he hit out at Donald Trump.

    President Donald Trump has mocked Barack Obama's return to the campaign trail, claiming that the former POTUS failed to help Hillary Clinton win the 2016 election.

    "You know Obama's now campaigning. Oh, here we go. […] 'There was nobody that campaigned harder for Crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama. He was all over the place", Trump said during a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina on Wednesday.

    He reproached Obama for avoiding to originally back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in an apparent reference to the former US president declining to endorse the ex-vice president in the 2020 Democratic primaries until there was a clear winner.  

    "He refused to support Biden", POTUS noted, mocking a story of Obama allegedly predicting that Trump wouldn't get the Republican nomination and wouldn't win the 2016 election.

    "The only one more unhappy than Crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama", the US president said, referring to the former occupant of the White House's full name.

    Trump also claimed that his inauguration audience at the National Mall in Washington in January 2017 was bigger than that of Obama in January 2009.

    POTUS insisted that the mall was "packed" when he "was speaking" and that he thinks his team "had the largest audience anywhere in the world".

    Trump's remarks came a few hours after Obama lashed out at the US president in a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as he began his tour in support of Biden.

    "I've sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president, and they are very different people", Obama said, berating Trump, in particular, for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of at least 222,000 Americans.

    He also blamed Trump for not showing "any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show he can use to get attention".

    Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a campaign rally for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at Arizona State University Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz.
    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    Donald Trump Jr Calls Joe Biden the 'Most Compromised Person' in US Politics
    Pennsylvania remains one of the most hotly contested states in the US presidential election. Obama won the Keystone State in both 2008 and 2012, and Biden hopes to flip it to the Democrats once again. The state has 20 votes in the Electoral College.

    As for North Carolina, it is another battleground state, where Biden currently holds a narrow 2.3-point lead in the polling data, acording to aggregator Real Clear Politics' average of several recent surveys.

    Tags:
    inauguration, rally, campaign, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, United States
