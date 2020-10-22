Trump and Advisers Consider Firing FBI Director Wray After Presidential Election, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Discussions have taken place between US President Donald Trump and his advisers about the possibility of firing the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, in the aftermath of the upcoming presidential election, The Washington Post reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sources told The Washington Post that Trump has grown frustrated with the FBI director for the bureau's failure to give his election campaign a boost by announcing that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, are under investigation over their links to the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

According to the report, Trump considers Wray to be one of his worst personnel picks, and both White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and top Trump adviser Dan Scavino have also criticized Wray in internal communications.

Prior to this, The New York Post newspaper published on 14 October two leaked emails purporting to be a correspondence between Hunter Biden and a leading official at Burisma. In the May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden to use his influence to support the Ukrainian company politically. In another email, dated April 2015, he thanked Biden Jr. for arranging a meeting with his father for him. It was not clear if the meeting had taken place or would take place. The Biden campaign denied that there was a meeting.

Trump has accused his Democratic rival Joe Biden of playing a leading role in the 2016 dismissal of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who was investing allegations of money laundering against the energy firm. Biden, who served at that time as vice president, has been accused of threatening to withhold $1 billion in US military aid before the prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, was eventually dismissed.

The FBI also conducted a probe into then-Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's personal emails back in 2016, ahead of the election that saw Trump emerge triumphantly.