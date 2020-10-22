Register
05:37 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

    'I Don't Give a F**k About Vogue': Melania Trump's Reaction to Beyoncé Cover Revealed in Leaked Tape

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106779/84/1067798415_0:333:5173:3242_1200x675_80_0_0_86acd180f8af85a056b9e2cbd33333f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010221080843889-i-dont-give-a-fk-about-vogue-melania-trumps-reaction-to-beyonc-cover-revealed-in-leaked-tape/

    In an essay published on the White House website late last week, Melania Trump scorned US mainstream media for "eagerly" covering "salacious claims" made by the First Lady's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

    Melania Trump voiced surprise about Vogue magazine's move to feature American pop singer Beyoncé on the cover of its September 2018 issue, according to a secretly recorded phone conversation between the US First Lady and her former aide and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared with NBC News.

    The two reportedly discussed the departure of the magazine's top editors earlier in 2018.

    The First Lady was heard saying in the tape that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour "gave the September issue of the Vogue cover - complete, complete, complete everything - to Beyoncé". The September issue is traditionally Vogue's biggest and most important issue of the year.

    Melania Trump than added that Wintour "will hire [a] black photographer and it's the first black photographer ever doing [a] cover of Vogue".

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.

    The First Lady also said in the recording that Vogue "would never" feature her on the September issue and that she doesn't "give a f**k about Vogue". Melania has not appeared in Vogue since her husband took office in January 2017.

    Beyoncé's spokesperson declined to comment on the First Lady's remarks, while Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that Wolkoff's "narcissism knows no bounds" and that "this woman is a fraud".

    "These audio tapes are hand-picked about nonsense and presented with no context. Shame on her for this continued attempt at character assassination and shame on NBC for covering this gossip", Grisham said.

    Melania Trump Berates Wolkoff for 'Dishonest Behaviour'

    She spoke after the First Lady lashed out at Wolkoff in an essay published on the White House website last Friday, describing her former aide and friend as a person of "dishonest behavior" who "only cares" about her "personal agenda".

    "This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character. Her 'memoir' included blaming me for her ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others", Melania argued.

    The remarks come a few days after the US Justice Department lodged a lawsuit against Wolkoff, insisting that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement by publishing a tell-all memoir about her time working at the White House and that she should hand over all of her book's profits to a government trust.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks back into the White House with first lady Melania Trump after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    From Obama's Birth Certificate to Dancing Coronaviruses: Twitter Edits Melania Trump's RNC Dress
    The memoir titled "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady" was released in September and focused, in particular, on Wolkoff planning President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration and advising the First Lady in the first year of the Trump administration.

    The First Lady's friend left the White House in 2018 after reports claimed that her company had been paid almost $26 million for her work on Trump's inauguration.

    Wolkoff, in turn, claimed that she began recording her conversations with Melania for her "protection" as she was about to depart the White House, saying that she "only started pressing record once I had already been severed and accused of criminal activity".

    Related:

    Donald Trump ‘Branded’ Ivanka 'to Become President', and Melania Is ‘Complicit’, Author Claims
    Donald Trump’s Ex Wife Ivana Opens Up on How She Gets Along With POTUS, FLOTUS Melania
    ‘No Thank You’: Melania Trump Reportedly ‘Scoffed’ at Ivanka for Planning to Be President
    Trump ‘Kissed Melania Goodbye’ Fearing He Wouldn’t Return From Korean Peninsula, Book Claims
    Tags:
    conversation, magazine, issue, Vogue, Beyonce, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40.
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse