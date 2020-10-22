Register
04:20 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump, left, reacts as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio

    Final Trump vs Biden Debate: Rule Changes, Hunter's Emails & Last Battle for Seven Key Swing States

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080815506_0:312:3000:2000_1200x675_80_0_0_d8e1c0a75feeada97c43cc808b889239.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010221080841160-final-trump-vs-biden-debate-rule-changes-hunters-emails--last-battle-for-seven-key-swing-states/

    On 22 October, US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will meet for their second and final debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, with Kristen Welker of NBC moderating. American academics have discussed whether the faceoff could be a game changer.

    On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced rule changes referring to what appeared to many to be a messy first presidential debate which saw the participants continually interrupt each other. According to new rules, each nominee will be muted by the moderator while the other delivers their two-minute remarks at the beginning of each of the debate topics. Last Friday, Welker unveiled six themes: "fighting COVID-19"; "American families"; "race in America"; "climate change"; "national security"; and "leadership".

    In response to the Commission's announcement, the Trump campaign expressed disappointment over the abrupt change of rules, as well as the absence of foreign policy from the list. Although the issues outlined by Welker are thought be most to be worthy of discussion, "almost all of them were discussed at length during the first debate won by President Trump over moderator Chris Wallace and candidate Joe Biden", according to a letter from the Trump campaign. Trump supporters suggested a purported political bias by the moderator, who is claimed to have come from an "established Democratic family" which has donated thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, according to The New York Post.

    Trump's Three Winning Cards

    Regardless of the last minute rule changes, the Trump campaign agreed to participate in the Thursday debate, with just two weeks remaining before the 3 November Election Day.

    "The rule change for the next debate could actually prove to serve the president well", believes Anthony Angelini, a GOP political consultant. "When the war of ideas is really delved into, the president usually wins […] The more Biden is allowed to speak uninterrupted, the more he will dig himself into a hole. Let Biden talk. He will just embarrass himself".

    The political consultant suggested that foreign policy would have been an easy win for Trump: "He is the first president in a generation to not start a new war", Angelini highlighted. "He has signed historic deals with Israel and the Arab World. His priorities are by far in the right place as far as unilateral policy goes".

    Another suggested win for Trump, according to the pundit, is the economy. Angelini does not believe that "anyone actually blames [Trump] for the virus and the deaths". As the COVID pandemic continues, Americans will be looking for someone to rebuild the economy, and Trump appears to be the man for the job, Angelini believes.

    "Trump is the president who inherited a bad economy and fixed it by tax cuts and deregulation", the political consultant claimed. "Biden is the vice president whose administration inherited a bad economy and prolonged it by 8 years".

    Trump, according to the pundit, is likely to touch upon the Hunter Biden laptop allegations, according to Angelini. A scandal erupted last week after The New York Post released what it claimed to be "smoking gun emails" from Hunter Biden's laptop which are alleged to indicate a pay-to-play scheme involving the ex-vice president, Joe Biden, his family members and unnamed foreign individuals.

    ​The 14 October bombshell allegations which were immediately banned by Twitter and prevented from broad circulation by Facebook as fake news, was followed by a Breitbart release of emails purported to belong to Hunter Biden's former business associate, Bevan Cooney, who is currently serving a sentence for fraud. On 20 October, Trump lawyer Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced that he had handed Hunter Biden's laptop over to the Delaware police, citing allegations of sexually explicit materials involving underage girls on the device.

    ​The office of the Director of the National Intelligence and Trump appointee John Ratcliff has made it clear that the aforementioned materials are not part of a so-called "Russian disinformation campaign" as was earlier claimed by some House Democrats.

    "Biden will and should be pressured to answer for his son Hunter's myriad of scandals", the GOP consultant points out. "I am sure Trump will hound him for this and rightly so. Biden will deflect but the more Trump says 'Hunter', the better it will be for Trump".

    Biden & Trump Will Fight for Undecided Voters in Seven Swing States

    Given that the upcoming debate has been preceded by a record high early voting turnout, it appears that most Americans have already made up their minds as to who pick to be the next president of the United States.

    "Biden is ahead of Trump in public opinion polls nationally and in key states", says Eric S. Heberlig, a professor of political science at the University of North Carolina. "There are fewer undecided voters than usual at this point in the campaign. So there may not be many people willing to make their vote choice based on how each candidate performs in the debate. This means that Biden can take a few risks in the debate and, if he doesn't make any major mistakes, will consider the debate a success".

    Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley has recently warned against trusting national polls which claim that the Democratic candidate is leading the incumbent president by two-digit numbers. "Please take the fact that we are not ahead by double digits", she noted last Friday, cited by a New York Times reporter. "Those are inflated national public polling numbers".

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, in Arizona, U.S., October 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, in Arizona, U.S., October 19, 2020

    Polls can be wrong, presumes Bill Ravotti, a political analyst and former GOP nominee for the US Congress. Many Americans are reportedly afraid to openly show their support for Trump out of fear of "getting physically assaulted or a brick thrown through their windows", he suggests, adding that "others are afraid to voice their opinion for losing their job in corporate America".

    "Ignore the national polls", argues David Schultz, author and professor of political science at Hamline University. "In the US, the popular vote does not select the president and instead it is the electoral vote. The way the electoral vote works in the US is a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes total across the 50 separate state elections".

    The final presidential debate, according to Schultz, is about moving a few undecided voters in seven major battleground states; Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. By placing his bet on swing states in 2016, Trump came out on top despite losing the popular US vote to Hillary Clinton by a wide margin.

    "What we know is that in at least 43 states the outcome is effectively certain and the race is down to about seven states", he says. "It will be a few undecided voters in these states that decide the election. In most of the critical swing states the polls suggest a tight race and either candidate can win".

    The political scientist notes that Trump needs to hope that this final debate would both motivate his base of white working class without college degrees to vote in heavy numbers and discourage college educated suburban women – said to be Joe Biden's critical base – to stay home.

    "This latter group stayed home in 2016 and handed the victory to Trump", he remarks. "Biden needs to get these women to vote, along with young people and people of colour".

    The debate comes down more to mobilisation to get out and vote, as opposed to switching voters’ minds, according to the professor, who believes, however, that undecided voters "generally decide either not to vote or vote against the incumbent president".

    "I don’t think many people will be changing their minds", said Ravotti. "It is very tragic how the young generation of brats on the left have joined militant college professors in embracing Communism, which is what Americans once defended against. Biden is not playing with a ‘full deck’ and is simply a placeholder for the antifa-like Kamala Harris. Let’s hope voters can think for themselves and are not misled by far-left media".

    Related:

    Rapper 50 Cent Says He Doesn't Want to be '20 Cent' Under Biden Following His Endorsement of Trump
    'Biden Supporter' Arrested After Shooting at Trump-Backer's Truck, Media Says
    Trump is Going to Win Election Due to 'Hidden' Voters, Says Pollster Who Called 2016 Right
    Tags:
    Presidential debate, 2020 election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40.
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse