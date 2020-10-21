Register
23:01 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 21, 2020.

    'We've Got to Vote Like Never Before': Obama Makes First Campaign Stop for Biden-Harris Ticket

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe

    On Wednesday, former US President Barack Obama began his tour in support of Joe Biden, his former vice president who now seeks the presidency himself on the Democratic ticket in November. Obama's first stop was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Obama's stump speech in the City of Brotherly Love focused heavily on the failings of US President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election in the November election.

    "I've sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president," the former two-term president told attendees at the drive-in rally outside of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, "and they are very different people."

    Obama said that Trump "has not shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show he can use to get attention ... But the thing is, this is not a reality show. This is reality."

    He faulted Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which some 222,000 Americans have died thus far.

    "We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook that would have shown them how to respond before the virus reached our shores. They probably used it to, I don't know, prop up a wobbly table somewhere," Obama quipped.

    "Presidents up for re-election usually ask if the country is better off than it was four years ago," Obama said. "The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are billionaires who got his tax cuts."

    Obama also pointed out that Trump gets away with one scandal after another that if he had done them, he would have earned nicknames from the conservative media like "Beijing Barry."

    ​"Of the taxes Donald Trump pays, he may be sending more to foreign governments than he does to the United States," Obama said, noting he likely paid more in income tax working a summer job in high school than the $750 Trump did in 2019.

    "Voting is about using the power we have and pooling it together to get a government that's more concerned and more responsible and more focused on you and your lives," Obama told the crowd, who listened from their cars. "The fact that we don't get 100% of what we want right away is not a good reason to vote. It means we gotta vote, and then get some change, and then vote some more, and then get some more change, and then keep on voting until we get it right."

    The Keystone State is one of the most hotly contested states in US presidential elections. While Obama won the state in both 2008 and 2016, Trump, a Republican, carried it in 2016. However, Biden, who was raised in the northern town of Scranton, hopes to flip it to the Democrats once again. The state has 20 votes in the Electoral College.
    Tags:
    speech, US Election 2020, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Biden 2020, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40.
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse