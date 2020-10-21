POTUS' Niece Mary Trump Claims Her Uncle Has 'Ruined the Family Name', Says Plans to Take New One

A number of politicians have changed their names, notably 39th Vice-President of the United States Spiro Agnew (born Spiro Theodore Anagnostopoulos), 42nd President Bill Clinton (Born William Jefferson Blythe) and former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt (born Herbert Ernst Karl Frahm). But it is less usual for their relatives to take this step.

Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece who has emerged as one of the president’s leading critics, has revealed to the host of podcast “Just Something About Her” Jennifer Palmieri that she plans to change her last name, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

“I’m pretty sure I’m probably going to have to change it at some point, which makes me sad,” said the 55-year-old psychologist and author.

Mary also reveals in the interview, which airs on October 22, that when she was growing-up, there were kids who probably only knew her by the Trump family name.

“It just suited me," Mary said. “People say I look like a Trump and I hope that’s not true anymore.”

Mary Trump made headlines in July when she published her memoir “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" which portrayed the US president as a liar and a bully.

The book describes a "nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse" and explains “how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric".

Following the publication of the memoir, Mary Trump called on her uncle to resign as president of the United States during an interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Mary has since accused her uncle of being a racist and a sexist in various television appearances.

In her interview with Palmieri, she reportedly calls President Trump “the weakest person I’ve ever met in my life," and blames his childhood for his character flaws. She alleges that all of his siblings — including her father Fred Trump, Jr., who struggled with alcoholism before dying at the age of 42 — had difficult upbringings.

According to Mary, not only did her uncle ruin the family name, he also diminished the office of the presidency.

“By virtue of all sorts of horrible accidents, he is where he is,” Mary told Palmieri. “The person in the Oval Office used to be the most powerful person on the planet. That’s not true anymore. So it’s sort of amazing how he has single-handedly diminished that power.”

Jennifer Palmieri is a former Obama White House communications director, who also served as director of communications for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and famously called the Wikileaks' documents on the US presidential candidate "probably a fake" despite the fact that they hadn't actually been released at the time.