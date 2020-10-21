'Biden Supporter' Gets Arrested After Shooting at Trump Backers' Truck, Media Says

The suspect faces “multiple assault and reckless endangerment charges and a felony firearm charge”, which may land him up to 100 years in prison if he gets convicted.

A 50-year old resident of Kingsville, Maryland named Douglas Kuhn got arrested by police for allegedly shooting at "Trump supporters" who were driving by his house in a pickup truck, local CBS affiliate WJZ-TV reports.

According to the media outlet, Kuhn was installing a sign at his property when Neil Houk and his son drove by and honked their horn at him,

"He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at," Houk said. "And we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast."

The shooting was reportedly corroborated by a neighbor who said that while they didn't see it, they "heard it and it was indistinguishable that it was a shotgun".

While no one got hurt during the incident, the police has taken Kuhn into custody, and he now reportedly faces "multiple assault and reckless endangerment charges and a felony firearm charge".

It wasn't immediately clear what sign exactly Kuhn was installing at the time of the incident, as while WJZ-TV said it was a "Black Lives Matter" sign, Fox-affiliated WBFF said Kuhn, whom they described as a "Biden supporter", was putting up a "campaign sign".

WBFF also added that several neighbors said this is "not the first issue involving signs on Kuhn’s property" and described "multiple instances where 'Biden-Harris 2020' and ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs would go up and come down in a matter of days".

"The 'Black Lives Matter' sign was down and one of the Biden signs was down - they’re flags that were torn down," said David Franz who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years.

If convicted, Kuhn faces up to 100 years in prison, but his victim reportedly said he doesn't want the former to face this kind of punishment.