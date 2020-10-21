Register
    Jeffrey Toobin

    Anal Sex, Cheating and Swinging: CNN Pundit Aka 'Zoom Masturbator' Reportedly Had Kinky X-Rated Past

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jeffrey Toobin
    US
    by
    New Yorker writer and CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin hit headlines last week after sources claimed he was caught masturbating during a virtual meeting with some of the magazine’s biggest names, with the disgraced journalist later confessing he had made an “embarrassingly stupid mistake”.

    CNN pundit Jeffrey Toobin, most recently famous for his ‘hands-on’ approach to a Zoom work conference featuring some of the New Yorker’s most prolific journalists where he was reportedly caught masturbating on camera, is rumoured to have a kinky sex history.

    According to the New York Post, Toobin, who later apologised for his virtual conference fail as an “embarrassingly stupid mistake” made when he believed he was off-camera, cheated on his wife and got his girlfriend pregnant about a decade ago.

    The 60-year-old married father-of- two had a baby with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of one of his CNN colleagues at the time, Jeff Greenfield, in 2009, the New York Times reported in 2012.

    Toobin initially denied paternity of the baby, however, tests showed he was the Father, the Times said. Casey, 14 years his junior, eventually took legal action in Manhattan over custody and financial-support issues.

    X-Rated Habits

    After CNN Anchor Jeffrey Toobin’s extramarital affair hit the headlines in 2010, Gawker, a gossip web site currently defunct, reportedly published an expose on Toobin’s ‘kinky sexual habits’, entitled, “Too Hot For Print: Rumoured XXX Sex Fetish.’’

    Sex toys
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Sex toys

    Sources referenced by the site claimed Toobin had an “anal fixation’’ that included both anal sex and “fisting.’’

    It was claimed that research for an article in The New Yorker had led Toobin to partner up with colourful Republican political operative Roger Stone in 2008 to visit the Miami Velvet swingers club in Florida.

    Toobin later opened his story with the sentence:

    “A sign inside the front door of Miami Velvet, a night club of sorts in a warehouse-style building a few minutes from the airport, states, ‘If sexual activity offends you in any way, do not enter the premises.’ ”

    Zoom ‘Flashing’

    Currently, Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker and is on leave at CNN for "accidentally flashing his penis during a Zoom call with colleague.".

    Sources had revealed to VICE that they witnessed Toobin masturbating during the virtual meeting, which was an election simulation featuring some of the magazine’s biggest names, as well as producers and workers from WNYC public radio.

    "At this point, they said, it seemed like Toobin was on a second video call. The sources said that when the groups returned from their break out rooms, Toobin lowered the camera. The people on the call said they could see Toobin touching his penis. Toobin then left the call," said the VICE report.

    "Moments later, he called back in, seemingly unaware of what his colleagues had been able to see, and the simulation continued."

    CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says President Trump is guilty, but he won't be removed from office and says there are GOP senators who agree to his guilt.
    YouTube/CNN
    CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says President Trump is guilty, but he won't be removed from office and says there are GOP senators who agree to his guilt.

    Toobin later came clean to VICE, saying:

    “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.’’

    The CNN host added: “I apologise to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.’’

