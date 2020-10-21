Register
    Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, 25 October 2019, in Beverly Hills, California

    ‘Something They Want to Hide?’ Piers Morgan Slams Biden's Response to Son Hunter's Laptop Scandal

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Just days ahead of the November presidential election, Joe Biden is in the crosshairs after the discovery of a laptop purportedly belonging to his younger son containing emails that could potentially implicate the Democratic candidate in Hunter Biden’s dealings overseas.

    British television host Piers Morgan has slammed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's 'tantrums' and for failing to address allegations in connection with his son Hunter's purported emails during a Tucker Carlson interview.

    The outspoken television personality also blasted 'big tech' and mainstream media for what he regarded as a blatant attempt to cover up the scandal surrounding the explosive emails attributed to Hunter Biden days before the presidential election.

    “Joe Biden wants to be the decent candidate. He wants to be the antidote to the devilish Donald Trump - OK, then come forward and speak honestly and openly about these allegations,” said Morgan.

    After the expose by the New York Post last Wednesday, which referenced emails allegedly recovered from a laptop purportedly belonging to the current Democratic presidential hopeful’s son, Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings have been in the crosshairs.

    Despite the fact that the authenticity of the materials is yet to be verified, the fallout from the scandal could potentially impact Joe Biden’s campaign.

    Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the US
    © AFP 2020 / David McNew
    Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the US

    The emails suggest that Hunter Biden introduced his then-Vice President father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden allegedly pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor investigating the company for corruption.

    The correspondence, if authentic, would refute Joe Biden’s earlier claim that he had “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”.

    It was discovered along with a trove of data recovered from a laptop computer left at a Delaware shop, with a copy of the hard drive given to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

    Despite the bombshell alleged revelations dominating headlines, the Bidens have yet to deny the authenticity of the documents.

    ‘Something They Want to Hide’

    Piers Morgan questioned the motives behind the failure of Joe Biden to openly address the email scandal.

    “It doesn't matter what side you're on here. Journalism, freedom of speech, dictates that when a story like this drops and it's not being denied by the people it's accusing for six days now, clearly there's something there that they want to hide,” said Morgan.

    The host of Good Morning Britain gave the interview a day after he called on the Democratic presidential candidate to speak about the email scandal while lambasting the media for reportedly trying to sweep it under the rug in a DailyMail.com column.

    “The job of [the media] is to go and investigate the claims the New York Post has made. It is not the job of tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter to have an instinctive reaction to suppress every element of that story… You must expose him to exactly the same scrutiny you would do if it was Donald Trump and his son. And at the moment, that is not happening. There's a conspiracy happening right in front of our eyes to make this story go away,” said Morgan.

    “Imagine if we switched the names around. Imagine if this story was about Donald Trump Jr and Donald Trump, what would be happening?” Morgan asked rhetorically.

    FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One after attending the 19th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial as they depart John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One after attending the 19th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial as they depart John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2020

    Joe Biden responded to the expose in the New York Post came two days later, when he was boarding his private jet after a campaign stop in Michigan Friday night, claiming it was no more than a “smear campaign”.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
