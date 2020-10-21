Register
08:27 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary Hillary at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, 4 March 2020, in New York

    'Seriously?' Hillary Clinton's Cryptic Tweet Featuring Old Anti-Trump Tirade Sparks Twitterstorm

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079883214_0:140:2952:1800_1200x675_80_0_0_c6c308c6a6aad44a9f11bd9b6b2dd1d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010211080833616-seriously-hillary-clintons-cryptic-tweet-featuring-old-anti-trump-tirade-sparks-twitterstorm-/

    Earlier, as she endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to her Republican opponent Donald Trump, slammed the current US President for his perceived mishandling of the state of affairs in the country.

    Hillary Clinton has gone on Twitter to reprise her all-too-familiar criticism of Donald Trump.
    The former Democratic presidential nominee, who lost the 2016 presidential election to her Republican opponent Trump in the Electoral College despite winning a plurality of the popular vote, retweeted a post by her former campaign aide Corey Ciorciari.

    ​Clinton’s 2016 pointman went on Twitter to post an emotive address to voters ahead of the November presidential elections by posting a fragment from a speech by the former first lady, dated 22 June 2016.

    In it, she lambastes her opponent Trump as allegedly unfit to deal with the emerging crises facing America, with the post by the aide seeming to hint at the prophetic nature of the former Secretary of State’s words. The Democrats have been leading a chorus of voices slamming Trump for mishandling numerous issues, more recently – the coronavirus pandemic.

    Clinton captioned her retweet cryptically that she had “a speech for everything”.

    Some netizens concurred with the author of the post, and commented that Hillary Clinton had "been right about everything".

    ​However, others took to Twitter to suggest that Clinton take credit for her own failings.

    ​Some comments recalled the “Pied Piper” strategy allegedly used by members of Hillary Clinton's team during the 2016 primaries, concerning media coverage of the Republican field, that sought to “elevate” Trump and other outliers, in order to force the actual candidates they thought would win into more extreme positions.

    Some on social media voiced their doubts that Hillary Clinton as president would have managed the COVID-19 pandemic better than Donald Trump.

    ​Hillary Clinton, who earlier endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of the November elections in the US, has been levelling criticism at Donald Trump for allegedly poor handling of a plethora of issues facing America, ranging from “exorbitant” US defence spending, that she insisted was veering down the “wrong path” instead of gearing up to face new emerging threats on the global arena, to his perceived mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Wishes She Could Have Told Trump to 'Shut Up' During 2016 Debates
    Trump Authorizes Declassification of All Docs on 'Russia Hoax', 'Hillary Clinton Email Scandal'
    Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s ‘Failures’, Urges Pentagon Cuts to Face ‘Asymmetrical Threats’
    Beware, Hillary! What Does Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers' Tax Court Win Mean for the Charity?
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse