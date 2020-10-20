Register
02:45 GMT20 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump for campaign travel to participate in his first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2020. President Trump recently announced that he and the first lady have both tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Picture taken September 29, 2020.

    Trump Ready to Debate Biden Despite New Rule on Microphone Muting

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080821684_0:0:2527:1422_1200x675_80_0_0_040a624f680b9076f6d262bbba64a4fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010201080821713-trump-ready-to-debate-biden-despite-new-rule-on-microphone-muting/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will take part in the upcoming third round of presidential debates despite the fact that the Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to change the rules allowing for the muting of microphones, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

    Stepien said in a Monday statement that the president "is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes." Stepien said the debates commission was "biased" and was trying to "provide advantage to their favored candidate."

    Earlier on Monday, the commission issued a statement saying that Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for parts of the upcoming debate in Nashville.

    "Under the agreed upon debate rules, each candidate is to have two minutes of uninterrupted time to make remarks at the beginning of each 15 minute segment of the debate. These remarks are to be followed by a period of open discussion. ... The Commission is announcing today that in order to enforce this agreed upon rule, the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules. For the balance of each segment, which by design is intended to be dedicated to open discussion, both candidates' microphones will be open," the commission said.

    The third - and last - debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The second round was cancelled as Trump had contracted COVID-19 but refused to debate Biden virtually.

    Earlier on Monday, Stepien released a letter written to the commission demanding that the final round of presidential debates be focused on foreign policy and dismissing as unacceptable proposals to allow the moderator to shut off the candidates’ microphones.

    Stepien said that only a few of the topics announced by moderator Kristen Welker - Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership - barely touch on foreign policy and almost all were discussed at length during the first debate.

    In the first presidential debate, held on 30 September, there were a lot of interruptions by both Trump and Biden. According to the debates commission, a change of rules for the last round of debates was made in order to ensure a more orderly discussion.

    The Axios news portal reported on Sunday that Trump’s advisers had told him not to interrupt Biden in the last debate round as they believed Biden would wander rhetorically and "look doddering" if the president allowed him to speak.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Jr Calls Joe Biden the 'Most Compromised Person' in US Politics
    Joe Biden 'Bad' for India as he Could be Soft on China, Predicts Donald Trump Jr 
    Photos: US Steelworkers’ Union Shines Biden-Harris ‘Bat Light’ Onto Chicago Trump Tower
    Joe Biden's Campaign Outspending Trump in Key Battleground States, Report Says
    Tags:
    debate, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse