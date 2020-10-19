Register
23:25 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) speaks during an event with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (not pictured) at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, U.S. , October 16, 2020.

    Trump Campaign Accuses Michigan Gov. Whitmer of ‘Encouraging Assassination Attempts’ Against POTUS

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe

    On Sunday, during an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused US President Donald Trump of “inspiring, incentivizing and inciting domestic terrorism”.

    The US President Donald Trump election campaign on Sunday accused Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer of “encouraging assassination attempts” against the Republican president.

    The campaign claimed that the Democratic governor, during an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday, displayed a “86 45” sign on a table behind her as a means of delivering a coded message calling for Trump’s assassination.

    “Governor Gretchen Whitmer displayed an ‘86 45’ sign during her TV appearance. 86 can be shorthand for killing someone,” the Trump campaign suggested. “Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House.”

    Unnamed representatives of the Trump campaign cited screenshots showing definitions of the numeral “86” from Wikiwand and the Urban Dictionary, in which the term is explained as American English slang that means “80 miles out and 6 feet under” standing for “killing someone”. The Trump representatives claim that “these are the standards she [Whitmer] set”. The number “45” was apparently understood by the campaign as standing for Trump – the 45th president of the United States.

    Whitmer’s deputy digital and creative director, Tori Saylor, retweeted a user praising the Democratic governor for placing the printout “8645” during the interview.

    “Bright and beautiful. Nothing but respect. RBG. 8645. Nice plant, too. 10/10,” the account captioned a screenshot from the Whitmer’s NBC interview.

    The Trump campaign’s deputy national press secretary, Courtney Parella, suggested that the governor’s display of the sign was “employing dangerous rhetoric”.

    “By Gretchen Whitmer’s own standard, displaying something encouraging people to ‘86’ the President is employing dangerous rhetoric,” Parella said in a statement to Fox News.

    During a Sunday interview on ‘Meet the Press’, Governor Whitmer accused Trump of “inciting domestic terrorism” for verbally attacking her following the discovery of a plot to kidnap her. Whitmer made the remarks in response to a video of Trump supporters chanting “lock her up” during the president's Saturday rally in Muskegon, Michigan, as Trump demanded that Governor Gretchen Whitmer re-open the state in the middle of a global coronavirus pandemic.

    “It's incredibly disturbing that the President of the United States — 10 days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me — 10 days after that was uncovered, the president is at it again and inspiring, incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” Whitmer said, reacting to the video. “It is wrong. It has got to end – not just for me and my family but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans.”

    Commenting on the Trump campaign rally video, Saylor on Sunday stated that the president was igniting violence against the governor on social media platforms during his rallies.

    “I am the Governor's Deputy Digital Director. I see everything that is said about and to her online. Every single time the president does this at a rally, the violent rhetoric towards her immediately escalates on social media,” Saylor tweeted. “It has to stop. It just has to.”

    On 8 October, US authorities announced that 13 men with links to white-nationalist militia groups were arrested and charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, a 14th person was charged with domestic terrorism in  the failed abduction attempt.

    On 20 September, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that a suspicious letter addressed to Trump was intercepted, after what two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison ricin. A Canadian woman was arrested and charged with making threats against the US president.

    Related:

    Thirteen Charged in Plot to Attack Michigan Capitol, Kidnap Gov Whitmer and 'Instigate Civil War'
    Michigan Governor Thanks Law Enforcement for Thwarting Kidnapping Plot
    Michigan Sheriff Alleges Gov. Whitmer 'Kidnap Plot' Was 'Arrest Attempt'
    US Company Opening Survival Communities on Election Day in Case of Civil Unrest
    FBI: Militia Plotters Considered Kidnapping Virginia Governor Over COVID-19 Lockdown
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Trump Campaign, plot, assassination, Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse