Register
23:25 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020.

    Trump Will Raise Hunter Biden Corruption Story in Debate if Moderator Doesn't, Campaign Advisor Says

    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Accusations surrounded former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and his alleged corrupt business deals in Ukraine have become a key topic for the Trump Campaign in the encroaching race for the White House.

    President Trump will raise the recent allegations against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son's reported business dealings in Ukraine in the upcoming final debate, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Monday.

    "I think Joe Biden is compromised ... Joe Biden has now dodged this multiple times. Are you the 'big guy?' Are you the 'chairman?' Is Hunter Biden handling family expenses and setting aside money for you?", Miller said on FOX Business' 'Mornings with Maria'. "If Kristen Welker, the moderator, doesn't bring it up, I think you're pretty safe to assume that the president will. Again, these are real simple questions".

    The Trump Campaign advisor also accused Biden of being "compromised" by China.

    ​Miller repeated comments he made on Sunday criticising the Commission on Presidential Debates for not prioritising foreign policy in what would have otherwise been the third presidential debate, had Trump agreed to take part in a virtual showdown after his confirmed coronavirus diagnosis. 

    "We were supposed to have a debate largely focused on foreign policy this next Thursday, which would be perfect especially as we talk about the issue of Joe Biden potentially being compromised", Miller said on 'Fox News Sunday'. "I wish we were spending a lot more time going into foreign policy, especially as President Trump has these peace deals that he's able to point to", he added.

    Miller continued saying that Joe Biden is "compromised" and "lied to the American public when he said he never discussed his son Hunter's business dealings... Joe Biden has not come out and himself denied any of these allegations ... think we're going to hear a lot more about this on Thursday at the debate".

    ​Allies of the Vice President claim to have reviewed his "official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place".

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on CNN that emails are part of a smear campaign emerging "from the Kremlin", mirroring the claims of Biden's connections to China made by the Republicans.

    ​Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told on FOX Business on Monday that no intelligence supports the assertion made by Schiff.

    The Biden campaign has denied reports made in the New York Post that the Vice President's son, Hunter Biden, discussing alleged corruption involving a meeting between the now Democratic contender and Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings.

    President Trump will face off against Joe Biden in the final debate of the US presidential election on 22 October, hosted by NBC's Kristen Welker.

    As well as corruption from the Democratic side, Trump has also accused the debate moderators of bias against him and in favour of the former Vice President. At a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, the president described Welker as “extraordinarily unfair”.

    Related:

    Who is Kristen Welker, Debate Moderator and the One Trump Calls 'Terrible & Unfair'?
    Fauci 'Absolutely Not' Surprised Trump Got COVID-19 at 'Superspreader' Rose Garden Event
    Photos: US Steelworkers’ Union Shines Biden-Harris ‘Bat Light’ Onto Chicago Trump Tower
    Tags:
    allegation, Corruption, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse