Motivated by 'P*ssy': Sex Secrets & Sleazy Stories Shared by Epstein in Prison Exposed in New Book

During his incarceration, Epstein reportedly argued about the age of the girls he was accused sleeping with, and used a risque analogy to explain the intricacies of currency trading to a fellow inmate.

A new upcoming book titled “The Spider” by Barry Levine offers an insight into the last days of the late billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and reveals some of the things he gossiped about with other inmates, The Sun reports.

According to the newspaper which managed to obtain an early copy of the book, Epstein spent hours talking with his "two assigned prison companions" in the "days and weeks prior to his death".

One of Epstein's “prison pals”, William "Dollar Bill" Mersey, alleged that Epstein once told him a story about traveling on his private jet with a French girl and Donald Trump, when the latter asked him to land the plane in Atlantic City – a request that Epstein refused by saying that the place was full of "white trash".

"The girl I was with because she was French asked me, 'What does white trash mean?' Donald Trump told her, 'That would be me without the money,'" Epstein is reportedly quoted as saying.

Epstein also allegedly told Mersey about Bill Clinton's days as a "lothario", adding that the ex-POTUS "can't do anything like that now because he's had a couple of heart surgeries."

Another inmate, Michael "Miles" Tisdale, reportedly said that Epstein insisted that while the latter got accused of having sex with underaged girls, they were "fifteen, sixteen, seventeen and eighteen years old - not eight or nine years old!"

"Miles I'll tell you…one thing p***y", the financier allegedly told Tisdale when asked what motivates him.

Epstein also used the following analogy to explain to Tisdale the intricacies of currency trading: "You know how p***y acts, how her mood will be next month and maybe in two months - that's the same way to look at currency."

Also, the book reportedly claims that a 911 call made shortly after Epstein was found “hanging in his cell” was apparently recorded as a "poss arrest", with the reference being “an indication that the jail was requesting an ambulance in connection with a possible criminal arrest rather than any suggestion a cardiac arrest had occurred".

As criminal defense attorney and retired veteran of New York's police and fire departments named Peter Gleason, told the book's author that he believes “the prison deliberately misreported the event to prevent photographers and journalists turning up at the scene”, as the newspaper puts it.

On 10 August 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City where he was awaiting trial, his demise being officialy ruled as suicide.

The new book, penned by Barry Levine, is expected to be released on 20 October.