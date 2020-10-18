Trump: 'Greatest Weapons Ever Produced' Make US the 'Envy of Russia, China & N Korea'

In his speech, Trump claimed that the US military was “totally depleted” when he “took over”, whereas today, no one in the world has “anything near” the weaponry the United States has.

During a recent campaign event in Wisconsin, US President Donald Trump boasted about the military hardware the United States has at its disposal.

While addressing his audience, Trump said that the US has “the greatest weapons ever produced by a single country”, including hypersonic missiles, which he touted as “super-duper missiles”, as well as rockets, ships, tanks, etc.

"When I took over, our military – and you know it, the military people – it was totally depleted. We now have the greatest, we are the envy of Russia, and China, and North Korea, and every country in the world – there's nobody that has anything near our weaponry", Trump declared.

Earlier this month, Trump also declared during a rally in Florida that the US has hypersonic missiles, adding that "we didn't have them because other countries were stealing our plans from the Obama administration".

In 2020, in response to successful demonstrations of the hypersonic technology by China and Russia, the United States launched an accelerated push to develop that type of weaponry for themselves.

Commenting on this matter in May, Trump said that the US has what he calls "the Super-Duper Missile", which is "17 times faster than what they have right now".

And in September, excerpts from Bob Woodward's book Rage unveiled by The Washington Post contained mention of Trump bragging of some kind of new nuclear weapon.

"I have built a nuclear—a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. What we have is incredible", the POTUS is quoted as saying in the book.