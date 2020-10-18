Register
13:44 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020.

    Adoption of COVID Relief Bill Before November Vote Depends on US Administration, Speaker Pelosi Says

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080647666_0:194:3077:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_0264b63d4a6fffb6c1442e40d71c3293.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010181080808852-adoption-of-covid-relief-bill-before-november-vote-depends-on-us-administration-speaker-pelosi-says/

    Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked on the issue of the next coronavirus stimulus package, particularly in terms of the size of the package. Congress previously passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that it was up to the US Administration now whether the nation will get coronavirus relief before election day.

    In an interview with ABC, Pelosi said that the language on testing provisions that affect communities of colour remains one of the points of disagreements with the Trump Administration.

    "They took out ... 55% of the language that we had there for testing and tracing. And the tracing part is so important because communities of colour had been disproportionately affected by this", Pelosi said.

    Nevertheless, the speaker emphasised her "optimism" about the coronavirus relief deal.

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    ‘Put Politics Aside’: Nancy Pelosi Slammed by Dems for Rejecting Donald Trump’s COVID Relief Package

    Congress has passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to workers, loans and grants for businesses and other aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

    Republicans and Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES Act, arguing over the size of the next relief deal as millions of Americans risk losing their jobs without further aid.

    President Donald Trump has offered a $1.8 trillion package - as opposed to the Democrats’ demand for $2.2 trillion - and accused Pelosi of playing political football ahead of the 3 November election at the expense of people in need. Pelosi has said that a deal should be to the advantage of the American people rather than for Trump’s political expediency.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, relief, Nancy Pelosi, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse