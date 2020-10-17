Register
11:50 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollar banknotes

    Donald Trump’s Debt Amounts to at Least $1 Billion, US Media Claims

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    250
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107001/33/1070013318_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_617e5400985527b6d21772d1c3ed1063.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010171080799837-donald-trumps-debt-amounts-to-at-least-1-billion-us-media-claims/

    Last year, The New York Times reported that Deutsche Bank had been lending Donald Trump millions of dollars for years since the late 1990s, and that POTUS could be lying about his net worth and assets.

    Forbes has claimed that President Donald Trump currently owes at least $1 billion to his creditors, more than twice the $400 million amount that POTUS recently “seemed to agree with”.  

    The US magazine apparently referred to Thursday night’s live town hall in Miami, where Trump did not deny that he owes entities worth about $400 million, vowing to tell Americans to whom he owes money. “I will not mind at all saying who it is”, he said.

    According to Forbes, Trump-related loans are spread out over various assets, including hotels, mansions and golf courses, with most of them listed on the financial disclosure report that the president annually files with the federal government.

    Forbes also valued Trump’s assets at $3.66 billion, which it argued is “enough to make his net worth an estimated $2.5 billion”.

    Despite repeated speculation that Deutsche Bank remains the only financial institution to lend money for Trump, the magazine insisted that POTUS has loans with at least six other lenders.

    Adding to “all the confusion” is the fact that the president’s loans are “not fully transparent”, Forbes went on to claim, saying that it is still unclear to whom POTUS owes “an estimated $162 million against his skyscraper in San Francisco, for example”.  

    “The loan against 1290 Avenue of the Americas is also something of a mystery. And it’s difficult to pin down the amount the president owes on a loan tied to his Bedford, New York, mansion. When asked about all of this, the Trump Organization did not respond”, the news outlet pointed out.

    Forbes also published a partial list of the alleged Trump debts, including those related to the New York-based building 1290 Avenue of the Americas. According to the news outlet, POTUS’ “share of the $285 million debt on the building appears to be the largest liability in his entire portfolio”.

    People pass in front of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    US Prosecutors Subpoena Deutsche Bank for Trump Financial Records - Reports
    The magazine’s claims followed a New York Times report in March that most of the president’s current $421 million debt comes from the Doral golf resort in Florida ($125 million) and Trump's Washington hotel ($160 million), something that was rejected by POTRUS as “fake news”.

    Last year, the NYT argued that Deutsche Bank has kept lending Trump millions of dollars since the late 1990s, despite POTUS being deemed a “risky” client. The outlet alleged that the bank’s loans to Trump totalled about $2 billion, also asserting that the president could be lying about his net worth and assets.

    Related:

    Treasury Department: US National Debt Exceeds $26 Trillion for First Time
    ‘System Breaking Down’: US Dire Straits, Corporate Debt Are ‘Mockery of Free Enterprise’ - Economist
    Tags:
    debt, assets, Forbes, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse