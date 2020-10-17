Register
05:37 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Melania Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

    Melania Trump Slams Her Ex-Aide Wolkoff as Woman of ‘Dishonest Behaviour’

    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080298860_0:9:1359:774_1200x675_80_0_0_05ea7472786819fe21cd8c384cdcee97.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010171080797884-melania-trump-slams-her-ex-aide-wolkoff-as-woman-of-dishonest-behaviour/

    On Tuesday, the US Justice Department sued the first lady’s former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claiming that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement by publishing a tell-all memoir about her time serving at the White House.

    US First Lady Melania Trump has lashed out at Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, describing her former aide and friend as a person of “dishonest behavior” who “only cares” about her “personal agenda”.

    In a piece published on the White House website on Thursday, the first lady berated US mainstream media for “eagerly” covering “salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office”.

    Melania Trump dubbed Wolkoff a woman, “who said she ‘made me’ even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency”.  

    “This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character. Her ‘memoir’ included blaming me for her ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others. […] These kinds of people only care about their personal agenda—not about helping others”, Melania stressed.

    She blamed media outlets for looking to “focus their coverage on pettiness over my positive work”, referring to “plenty of opportunists out there who only care about themselves, and unfortunately seek to self-aggrandize by knowingly taking advantage of my goodwill”.

    The remarks come a few days after the US Justice Department lodged a lawsuit against Wolkoff, claiming that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement by publishing a tell-all memoir about her time working at the White House and that she should hand over all of her book’s profits to a government trust.

    The memoir titled "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady” was released in September and focused, in particular, on Wolkoff planning President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration and advising the first lady in the first year of the Trump administration.

    The first lady’s friend left the White House in 2018 after reports claimed that her company had been paid almost $26 million for her work on Trump’s inauguration.

    In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Trump Ordered to Reimburse $44,100 in Legal Expenses to Stormy Daniels Despite Out-of-Court Deal
    In the latest development, Wolkoff started to release recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump, in which the first lady, among other things, ostensibly referred to adult film star Stormy Daniels as “the porn hooker”.

    Daniels, a 41-year-old pornographic actress and film director, claimed during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 that she had had an affair with the future president a decade earlier, when his wife Melania had just given birth to their son Barron.

    Daniels also publicly revealed that she was paid hush money to remain silent on the issue, but the Trump team denied that the actual affair took place.

    Related:

    Donald Trump ‘Branded’ Ivanka 'to Become President', and Melania Is ‘Complicit’, Author Claims
    'Melania Trump' Likeness in Slovenia Turns Bronze After Being Burned in a Fire
    Trump ‘Kissed Melania Goodbye’ Fearing He Wouldn’t Return From Korean Peninsula, Book Claims
    ‘No Thank You’: Melania Trump Reportedly ‘Scoffed’ at Ivanka for Planning to Be President
    Tags:
    aide, presidency, claims, agenda, US Justice Department, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse