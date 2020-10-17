White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Recovered From COVID-19

McEnany wrote on her Twitter page on late Friday that she is "COVID clear".
Blessed to be COVID clear! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nZLpBtXnyd— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 16, 2020
The press secretary said that she had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on October 5.
Three days earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had been infected with COVID-19. After undergoing treatment, the US leader tested negative for the coronavirus disease on October 10.
