Register
14:20 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates at the Lyon's congress hall

    COVID-19 Fallout: Bill Gates Claims 'the Fall is Going to Be Worse Than the Summer' for US

    © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/28/1078972893_0:0:3062:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_af43e3bb05ac2b13217a2b4e7d46b84f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010161080791244-covid-19-fallout-bill-gates-claims-the-fall-is-going-to-be-worse-than-the-summer-for-us/

    Earlier this month, Bill Gates suggested that wealthy countries would return to normal life by the end of 2021, should the vaccines currently being developed by western countries work and be deployed in a timely manner.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has predicted that "the fall is going to be worse than the summer" in the US in terms of the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    In an interview with Politico earlier this week, the billionaire said that "all the numbers are ticking up, and that was always a very good chance that as people go indoors and it's colder, that we would see more transmission".

    He insisted that until America starts actively distributing antibodies and the coronavirus vaccine, "all we have is our behaviour", an apparent reference to wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing.

    "Unfortunately, we've got a lot of fatigue and a lot of bad messages about these things. US mask compliance is actually pretty poor", the founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation underscored.

    The Microsoft co-founder's current forecast comes about a week after he told NBC News that the US will see "lots of additional" coronavirus-related deaths if the nation does not "get our act together" amid the ongoing pandemic.

    In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill Gates looks to his wife Melinda as they are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, are pushing back against a new wave of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good. They said they’re not fazed by recent blowback against wealthy giving, including viral moments at the World Economic Forum and the shifting political conversation about taxes and socialism.
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Pledges $100Mln to Global COVID-19 Response
    Gates blasted the Trump administration's COVID-19 response as "the worst" programme in the world, due to prolonged waiting times for testing results and "in terms of who gets access to it".

    In early April, Gates warned that the US would enter a "nightmare scenario" in the COVID-19 pandemic if the government and citizens do not comply with social distancing and self-isolation guidelines.

    At that time, the US general infection tally was about 336,000 cases, while the death toll was slightly over 9,600, a far cry from how the situation with the coronavirus is developing at the moment.

    As of Thursday, the US had registered over 7.9 million COVID-19 infection cases, along with at least 217,717 deaths, according to the latest data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Will Return ‘in Big Numbers’ if US Doesn’t ‘Restrain’ Its Behaviour, Bill Gates Says
    Bill Gates-Funded COVID-19 Tracking Program Halted Over FDA Requirements
    Don’t Confuse Your Area of Expertise: Bill Gates Calls Elon Musk’s Comments on COVID-19 'Outrageous'
    ‘Who is the Bad Guy Here’: Bill Gates on Whether He Plotted COVID-19 Pandemic
    Tags:
    vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, Bill Gates, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse