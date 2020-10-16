US Company Opening Survival Communities on Election Day in Case of Civil Unrest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US company Fortitude Ranch will operate its three vacation condos as survival communities on November 3 in anticipation of possible civil unrest that may follow the presidential and general elections, the company's Vice President for Sales and Business Development Alicia Cachuela told Sputnik.

"We are going to open up as a survival community on November 3 and spanning out for several days after that for the members... just in case of civil unrest, social unrest, the potential of a civil war," Cachuela said.

The United States has experienced protests and riots after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. In addition to peaceful protesters, a number of armed paramilitary groups have emerged and become more visible.

There are between 200,000 and 300,000 active members of militias and paramilitary organizations in the United States, according to media reports. In addition, there are tens of thousands of armed gang members like the Bloods and the Crips.

Last week, Michigan state and federal authorities arrested 13 individuals for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer allegedly because they were against her draconian lockdown orders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. One of the arrestees, Brandon Caserta, had posted a video featuring an anarchist flag and a message that President Donald Trump is "not your friend," but is a "tyrant" and an "enemy."

Fortitude Ranch offers members an escape from urban areas that may be the site for violent unrest. The company has ranched in the states of West Virginia and Colorado that are nearly at full capacity and another ranch that may open around November 3 in northern Nevada. Each ranch can occupy about 500 members.

The company places five US military veterans on guard duty at each compound, Cachuela said, adding that any members at each ranch with weapons training can also volunteer to be guards.

Each ranch is able to sustain itself with a large solar system, barns to house live animals, multiple gardens and supplies, Cachuela said.