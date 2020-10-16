Register
01:08 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Hundreds Quarantined, Dozens COVID-19-Positive After New York Birthday Party

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/53/1078995333_0:80:3072:1808_1200x675_80_0_0_98a963afcb1a60e3b7621dea64d7c470.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010161080784586-hundreds-quarantined-dozens-covid-19-positive-after-new-york-birthday-party-/

    A recent birthday party in New York has been dubbed a “super-spreader” event by officials, as 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the event and hundreds were forced to quarantine.

    The “sweet 16” birthday party occurred on September 25 at the Miller Place Inn in Miller Place in Long Island, New York. The venue has since been slammed with more than $12,000 in fines, as 37 people who attended the event tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 have been forced to quarantine, reported ABC7. Officials said the number of guests exceeded the state maximum of 50, and not all of them wore masks.

    “This was an egregious violation and should serve as a stark reminder of the consequences that exist for flouting COVID-19 protocols,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone in a statement released by the county on Tuesday. 

    “These rules and regulations exist for a reason - to keep New Yorkers safe - and we all have an obligation to act responsibly.”

    Bellone stated that the health department contacted the hosts of the event and asked for a copy of the guest list, which was provided voluntarily. “Once health officials received the list, which comprised 81 guests, including 49 students and 32 adults, the department quarantined the entire guest list and entered the contact information into the county’s contact tracing system,” the county statement detailed.

    The Miller Place Inn has been fined $10,000 for not adhering to New York executive orders regarding COVID-19 restrictions and an additional $2,000 for violating the Suffolk County Sanitary Code. The venue was also charged with operating a food establishment in an unsanitary condition.

    The penalties and charges related to the party come soon after the reporting of a number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Sachem School District to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services beginning on September 30, Bellone’s statement noted. The department’s contact tracing has linked those cases to the birthday party.

    Following the positive tests, 334 people associated with the event through contact tracing were required to quarantine, with 270 remaining under restrictions as of Tuesday.

    Related:

    'I Don't Feel Like Dying Today': US Jogger Records Terrifying Encounter With Cougar
    Resuming Sex After Suffering Heart Attack Linked to Higher Survival Rates - Study
    ‘Not All of Them Make It’: Dozens of Drowned Squirrels Wash Up on Michigan Beach During Migration
    Big and Beautiful: ‘Fat Bear Week’ Pre-Hibernation Contest Held at Alaskan National Park
    Study Finds COVID-19 Patients Retain Immunity at Least 5 Months After Infection
    Tags:
    US, New York, Long Island, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse